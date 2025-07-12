George Kittle Shows No Mercy to Kyle Juszczyk After 49ers Veteran Almost Joined Steelers

At the famed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, this year’s highly anticipated American Century Championship is being held. It is a standout event, to say the least, considering that this is where the NBA Hall‑of‑Famers, former athletes, and sports celebrities compete for charity, fanfare, and bragging rights. Names like Tony Romo, Josh Allen, Charles Barkley, and Larry the Cable Guy were present at the event.

Representing the San Francisco 49ers at the tournament are George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, and even if they’re longtime comrades, it’s safe to say they have a competitive tension in Tahoe. NFL Journalist Kevin John was on the pitch alongside many of the celebrities at the star-studded event, but it was when John went to interview Kittle that a hilarious moment sprang out. Kittle is making his debut this year at the ACC, whereas Juszczyk plays his second season, after appearing last year. And even in all of his humor, Kittle still had his competitive edge, looking to get one over his teammate, and possibly have a story to laugh about until they compete again next year.

Kevin John followed Kittle along as he waved to his fans, and then he asked the question regarding Kyle Juszczyk, “We know your teammate, Juszczyk, out there. Whose better between you guys?” To which Kittle replied with, “I think I have beaten him one time. And if I beat him at all today, he should be embarrassed.” Kittle’s cheeky retort underscored his competitive spirit on both the gridiron and the golf course.

However, it’s also revealing of Kittle’s mindset: always aiming to win, whether it’s over his longtime teammate Juszczyk in golf or on the fall football field. Off-season play at Tahoe keeps them relaxed and ready, and emphasizes that even in their downtime, elite athletes stay driven. Speaking of which, Kittle even mocked the California–Nevada state line, “You forget Tahoe is in California… reminded me I was in Nevada. That’s crazy.”

The playful jabs and competitive back-and-forth on the Tahoe greens, where Kittle dared Juszczyk to feel “embarrassed” if he lost again, soon gave way to a far more charged battle in the offseason: a crossroads that threatened to wrench Kittle’s closest ally away from the Bay Area and into the rival hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Kyle Juszczyk almost joined the Steelers

Kyle Juszczyk ended the 2024 season on a rather impressive note. He earned his 9th straight Pro-Bowl nomination, having posted 19 receptions, 200 rushing yards, and 3 TDs. (1 rushing and 2 receiving TDs). But all that turned into shock and confusion for the world when the veteran fullback was released from the team. The Steelers, who were signing stars in a spree, were interested in Juszczyk, and so were the Raiders and the Lions. But in the end, it was either Pittsburgh or San Francisco.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Times, Juszczyk revealed that he even took a short trip to the Steel City, “It was a different experience. It was a chance to go look at a different team and I felt a lot of love from them. I got excited for a second about what possibly could be, about new beginnings and fitting into a new offense, all that type of stuff. And I genuinely enjoyed my time with Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin so much.” But that deal only got so far. The Steelers reportedly couldn’t match Kyle’s expectations, prompting his return to the 49ers on a two-year, $8 million contract.

But perhaps there was more than one reason behind his return. Juszczyk also revealed that his trip to Pittsburgh was the worst three days of his life. He said, “Extremely… extremely. It was the worst three days of my life, but I’m genuinely grateful for it now.” He remembered what he had in San Francisco, and that maybe brought him back. He added, “It gave me so much perspective to kind of step back and see how good I had it – and then get the chance to come back to it. So few people have that opportunity. We jokingly called it a living funeral. I got all my goodbye texts – ‘how much we loved you and appreciated you’ and all that type of stuff, but then I got to come back.”

In the end, Kittle’s Tahoe trash talk was just a warm-up; his true statement of loyalty came off the course and off the pitch, too. In essence, Juszczyk’s near move to Pittsburgh wasn’t just a negotiation; it was a short emotional saga that reinforced his connection to San Francisco. However, it’s all good now, and the only thing they need to worry about is the season ahead.