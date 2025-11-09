George Kittle Weighs In on 49ers QB Situation Ahead of Brock Purdy’s Return

The San Francisco 49ers surprised many by staying quiet at the trade deadline, despite the team continuing to battle a string of injuries. Quarterback Brock Purdy is still out due to his injury. And their decision not to make any moves reportedly frustrated fans and even some in the 49ers’ building. However, tight end George Kittle has a hopeful explanation for the 49ers’ lack of trade activity.

The Niners’ TE shared that there wasn’t any noise or expectation about trades in the locker room, at least not from his perspective. Kittle further added that the reason the 49ers didn’t make a move might simply be because the team didn’t want to give up “too much” to acquire another player. But he assured that a no-trade doesn’t mean the team or the players are giving up.

“We have a bunch of reinforcements coming back on offense soon. We’re 6-3 without Brock Purdy basically playing the entire season. I think people forget how good he is because Mac Jones is playing so well,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Chiefs’ backup quarterback, Mac Jones, has been incredibly good this season, throwing for 1,832 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. And the 6x Pro Bowler also reminded that the team’s injured players will soon be back on the field.

“Ricky Pearsall is coming back. Hopefully, at some point, Brandon Aiyuk is coming back. I still think we have an offense that can score 30 to 40 points a game. If you have an offense that can score that much, you’re gonna win a lot of football games.”

Wide receiver Pearsall, who’s been sidelined with a knee injury, is set to miss his sixth game of the season. Meanwhile, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, recovering from ACL and MCL injuries, has yet to make his comeback. But Kittle’s words give hope that both players could be back in action soon.

However, the real concern lies with the team’s defense, which suffered major hits after defensive end Nick Bosa’s season-ending torn right ACL and linebacker Fred Warner’s ankle injury that required season-ending surgery. Ahead for the 6-3 49ers are formidable opponents, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, 49ers general manager John Lynch explained that the team was interested in making a trade. However, the asking price for their potential trade targets was simply too “high.”

“When the player is a complete difference-maker like Christian McCaffrey, you might keep going,” GM Lynch said. “But at some point, you have to have discipline, and we didn’t. You’re not going to make an overpayment.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had a similar response. Just as Kittle explained, the team wasn’t willing to pay a steep price to make a deal. Now, while the team is yet to share the timelines for Pearsall and Aiyuk, Purdy might return soon.

When will Brock Purdy return?

There were rumors that the quarterback, who is dealing with a turf toe injury, might return in Week 10. However, coach Shanahan made it clear that Purdy will not play until he is 100 percent healthy. Since he has yet to complete a full practice, it’s unlikely he’ll suit up for the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As reporter Eric Branch shared, an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kenneth Jung, explained that the 49ers are likely waiting for Brock Purdy’s toe to heal enough to function without heavy reliance on stabilizing devices like steel or carbon-fiber plates. He reportedly used it in Week 4. He added that while such supports help, natural tissue healing is essential for a full return.

When asked if Purdy could return this season, the coach was confident.

“Yeah, pretty confident we’ll see him this year,” he said.

As per the latest update from Jeremy Fowler, Purdy could make his return in Week 11 when the 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals. As for the starting job, HC Shanahan has been firm that Brock will reclaim the role once he’s back. While some have suggested there could be a quarterback controversy given how well Jones has played, the coach dismissed that notion, saying the decision has already been made.

“I mean, this is Brock’s team,” he said. “If Brock’s good to go and everything, and can play like Brock, there’s no decision to be made.”

Purdy’s return can instantly boost the team amid the injuries in defense.