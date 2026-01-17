“Giving People Cancer”: Ex-49ers Star Speaks Up Against Training Facility Controversy as Kyle Shanahan’s Future Plans Threatened

Ahead of the next showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, attention has shifted away from Levi’s Stadium and onto the practice fields. Suddenly, Kyle Shanahan is not just prepping the San Francisco 49ers for another playoff push. Instead, he is dealing with questions regarding a power plant near the training field and its possible exposure to electromagnetic fields.

Adding fuel to the fire, former San Francisco tight end Delanie Walker stepped into the spotlight and said, “This may cause cancer.”

Interestingly, he witnessed the situation firsthand when he was with the team during 2006-2012.

“When I was there, it was saying that it was giving people cancer. So then it was like, damn, is it giving us cancer? So then they pushed it back a little bit and just took some of it away,” he revealed on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

“This was like when people talk about look at the trees on the side… with the little power station versus the trees… Everything dies where the power station is. So, like, they will start telling us… this may cause cancer.”

Walker further added, “Like this is a study they’re doing. They have doctors coming up. They’re doing what you can even feel it sometimes. Like, I don’t even know what it is; you can feel it.”

According to reporting by The Washington Post, several NFL players have reportedly reached out to their agents regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post added important context to the growing noise. According to the report, “a viral online theory for the San Francisco 49ers injuries is disputed by scientists, but has some players’ attention.”

It also noted that “some NFL players have started to reach out to their agents about the location of the Niners’ practice field,” and that “players have voiced real concerns about the dangers of EMF.”

As a result, agents are now openly talking behind the scenes. One agent said, “The Niners might have to move their practice field entirely,” while another “has wondered why his clients have taken longer to heal while playing with the 49ers.”

Even scientists reportedly said this “is worth looking into.”

Because of that, some player reps fear this could impact San Francisco’s ability to land or keep free agents.

Ultimately, the pressure keeps rising. One agent suggested the organization may be forced to consider relocating the practice field if concerns continue to grow. Another agent raised fresh questions after noticing some clients healed slower during their time with the Niners.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi s Stadium.

For Kyle Shanahan and the Faithful, this is no longer background noise.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers may already be on the issue

In an EssentiallySports exclusive chat with Tim Wood, Peter Cowan made it clear these emissions carry long-term effects for everyone, not just players. However, when the talk shifted to protection, it became clear Kyle Shanahan and the Faithful are not sitting idle. As Cowan explained it, the league has already started moving in the right direction.

“In the third part of my essay, I mentioned that the NFL is actually ahead of the curve on some of this stuff. I don’t know if they have the same theory behind why they’re doing this stuff, but they’re on the right track,” Cowan said.

He then pointed directly to Santa Clara.

“The Niners have a contract with Joovv, which is a red light panel manufacturer, and they have a whole red light room.”

That effort did not begin yesterday. The Niners were already using Joovv products before the 2019 season kicked off. Then in 2020, they made it official with a partnership. Inside Levi’s Stadium, the team installed a full red light therapy recovery room right next to the locker room. Players can walk in after practice, after games, or whenever their bodies feel worn down. That setup became routine well before their Super Bowl run.

According to Cowan, there is a real science behind it.

“Red light makes the mitochondria produce more water,” he explained in the interview with EssentiallySports.

“There are a lot of things that we can do to both reduce our exposure to these emissions and to mitigate the harm if we can’t reduce our exposure.”

Still, there is a catch. Players can stand under red lights all day, yet they still practice in EMF-heavy spaces. They still sleep under LED lights that throw off natural rhythms. They still move through stadiums packed with wireless systems.

Meanwhile, the Niners keep grinding through the playoffs. The roster feels patched together by grit and hope. Kittle faces months of rehab. Bosa will not chase quarterbacks again until next season.

So, let’s see how Kyle Shanahan plans the future amid the ongoing debate and noise.