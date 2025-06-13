49ers GM Breaks Silence on Deebo Samuel After George Kittle Defended WR’s Practice Struggles

Deebo Samuel’s San Francisco origin story reads like folklore now. Drafted in Round 2 back in 2019, the South Carolina player morphed into Kyle Shanahan’s biggest weapon, with 4,792 receiving yards, another 1,100‑plus on the ground, and the only wideout ever to notch 20+ TDs both rushing and receiving. So when San Francisco traded him to Washington in March 2025, even fans who understood the decision felt it in their chest. It was the end of an era.

Ask GM John Lynch what those six Bay‑Area seasons meant, and he turned nostalgic on June 12 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, “Deebo was special to all of us, relationship with Kyle Shanahan, you talk about the draft and a great draft choice. I mean, Deebo’s been that guy for us,” he said, admitting that letting him walk was difficult. But sometimes you have to make decisions for the greater good. The split finally came March 12, 2025, when Washington sent a lone fifth‑rounder and agreed to take up Samuel’s $17.5 million salary.

If you think Deebo Samuel was angry, he just quashed all those rumors with a heartfelt X post, “Nothing but love for John and Kyle, no bad blood in any way, shape or form.” The receiver wasn’t just a player in San Francisco, he was a culture. Remember the 2021 playoff run? Deebo didn’t just rack up 291 total yards in three games—he willed the 49ers past Dallas, stiff-arming defenders. That kind of fire doesn’t vanish quietly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So when the 49ers traded him, even fans who understood the decision felt it in their chest. It was the end of an era. John Lynch didn’t sugarcoat it. “Things happen,” the GM said. But he also had high hopes of his career revival as he added, “Deebo’s in a great place in Washington. He’s gonna thrive there.” What’s crazy is that the numbers barely tell the story.

Deebo racked up over 6,000 yards and 38 touchdowns as a 49er. Yes, he led the league in yards per reception (18.2) during his 2021 breakout. But ask his teammates what they’ll miss, and it won’t be the stats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deebo Samuel gets support from his former teammate

Now, in Washington, Adam Peters is betting that Deebo isn’t gone, just reloaded. One coach even claimed that the receiver will set the tone for their season this year. But when the practice video came out, everyone was startled. Did Deebo Samuel gain weight? The 6-foot 215 lbs player looked slow, raising some doubts about his abilities as a top-notch receiver. Looking slow while running around, he raised concerns about his struggle. But is there anything about those rumors? Probably not!

While naysayers pounced on the opportunity, his former teammate George Kittle came to the rescue. He put an end to such naysayers by replying, “It’s called group install when players jog thru plays. Knock it off.” Others also joined him, with Bobby Wagner replying, “Exactly.” It comes down to one simple conclusion. His legacy is on the line. And he will do anything to protect it. His supporters want him back in his lethal avatar, while he wants to get back to a flying start.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His weight has drawn attention in the past, especially after a concerning report surfaced about his physical conditioning shortly after he requested a trade and was sent to Washington in March. Matt Barrows of The Athletic noted in February this year that Samuel was 20 pounds overweight during the 2024 season. Part of the reason Samuel excels as a rusher is his unique combination of strength and speed, so it’s worth noting that his body type isn’t entirely out of the ordinary.

He earlier became a rockstar with his one-handed catch over Jayden Daniels‘s deep pass. That sparks optimism about his will to succeed. So here we are, the Bay’s folk hero now wearing burgundy, chasing one more prove‑it season before free agency. If the Jayden‑to‑Deebo chemistry sticks the way the early anecdotes suggest, Washington will look genius. There’s a chance this becomes one of those mystery stories in a few months, which caused his trade.