49ers GM Admits Being “Bothered” by DC Robert Saleh’s Performance Amid Rumors of Exit for Giants HC Role

The San Francisco 49ers took over the Arizona Cardinals in a dominant 41-22 victory in Week 11. The cheer for the 49ers turned State Farm Stadium into a home game, forcing the Cardinals to operate on a silent crowd. But not everything about its performance felt perfect, as fans saw an inconsistent pass rush that often failed to finish plays. Now, general manager John Lynch has addressed the concern regarding the performance of the team led by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We just got to continue to put ourselves in situations and then finish them,” Lynch said. “You know, I actually, you go back and watch that game, and I was a little bothered as the game was going on.”

While appearing on The Murph & Markus Show, Lynch shared his honest take on why the 49ers have only 12 sacks this season, the lowest in the NFL. He was asked about how he and Saleh would tackle the defense’s troubling trend. The general manager couldn’t help but share his concerns, which he had good reason for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team generated 13 pressures in the last game but failed to record a single sack, marking the third game this season without one. Additionally, the Cardinals’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett dropped back 57 times and completed a staggering 47 passes (setting the NFL regular-season single-game completions record). Still, the sack count isn’t the only factor that determines how good a team’s pass rush is.

“I would say, probably the more important thing than sacks, sacks are a byproduct. Are you around the quarterback? Are you pressuring them? And I thought we did pressure them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After reviewing the film, he felt the defense actually performed better than it looked on the field. So, what’s the way for defense moving forward? According to Lynch, the team could reverse the pattern by improving teamwork between the coverage and the rush.

He is confident that the sacks will come, and he’ll even address the issue again at season’s end if things haven’t changed. Meanwhile, Lynch’s comments come amid rumors of Saleh possibly joining the New York Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Is Robert Saleh heading to the Giants?

The Giants’ head coach position is currently open after they fired Brian Daboll and appointed Mike Kafka as the interim head coach. Since then, Saleh’s name has been surfacing as a serious contender. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Robert Saleh will probably “elicit interest” and could land a job.

Moreover, Breer highlighted other factors that will make it possible. These include Saleh being a strong interviewer and his connection to the Kyle Shanahan–Sean McVay coaching tree. He thinks Saleh’s experience makes him a good option for franchises seeking fresh energy and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I could see the Titans or the Giants taking a long look at him, paired potentially with a Mike McDaniel (if he doesn’t make it in Miami) or Mike LaFleur to run the offense,” he added.

In 2024, the New York Jets owner, Woody Johnson, fired Saleh from the head coach position after the team’s 2–3 start. Saleh described it as a “difficult” phase because he didn’t get the opportunity to compete until the end. However, Saleh has moved on to better things.

“I have confidence in myself and the people I’m surrounded by. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything,” he told the New York Post. “I’m just going to go out and do the best I can, and hopefully the results are good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Brian Daboll out of the Giants and Brian Callahan gone to the Tennessee Titans, both teams are desperate for new leadership. Saleh could be their key element in the rebuild and comeback.