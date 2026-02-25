49ers GM John Lynch Announces Hiring of Fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah After Exec’s Mistakes With Vikings

Essentials Inside The Story 49ers bring in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in a new front office role.

Move comes after his recent exit from the Vikings.

John Lynch continues reshaping the executive structure ahead of the new season.

Hiring a general manager just fired for his ‘mistakes’ is a bold move, even for a team as confident as the 49ers. But for John Lynch, bringing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah back to the San Francisco 49ers is more of a homecoming than a gamble. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Lynch recently made it clear that the team is hiring the former Minnesota Vikings general manager as a personnel executive.

“49ers are welcoming back ex-Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as a personnel executive, Lynch said,” Barrows wrote on X.

The usage of the “welcoming back” phrase points to the notable history of Adofo-Mensah with the 49ers. The Cherry Hill, New Jersey native started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, entering the league in a front-office role after a successful academic and Wall Street background (economics degrees from Princeton and Stanford). His first position with the 49ers was Manager of Football Research and Development, which allowed him to work under then-GM Trent Baalke and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

He helped build data systems and research platforms designed to improve decision-making in areas like draft evaluation, analytics, and salary cap strategy while pursuing the analytical role.

Adofo-Mensah was later promoted to Director of Football Research and Development in 2017. During his tenure, which lasted until 2019, the 49ers remained competitive in the NFC, including appearances in the playoffs and setting the stage for a future Super Bowl run shortly after his departure. However, the 44-year-old left San Francisco after 2019 and joined the Cleveland Browns as Vice President of Football Operations (2020-2021).

His journey across multiple franchises eventually led him to the Minnesota Vikings, where he was appointed general manager in January 2022. Over four seasons (2022–2025), he oversaw two strong regular seasons with a combined 43–25 record, highlighted by a 13–4 campaign in 2022 that secured the NFC North title and a 14–3 finish in 2024.

Across his tenure, the Vikings made the playoffs twice but were eliminated in the Wild Card round on both occasions. However, uneven roster-building results and a disappointing 9–8 finish in 2025, which saw the team miss the postseason, ultimately led the Vikings to move on from him in January 2026 as the franchise opted for a new direction.

The move came as no surprise to the Vikings team sources, as they already saw it coming. However, the timing of his exit did surprise them. “I’m not shocked that he was let go,” one team source told The Athletic. “I’m just shocked at the timing.” Even after signing an extension last offseason and posting a 43–25 record in four years, doubts about his long-term future never fully disappeared.

Despite that, many thought the team would give him one more season, but his mistakes with the Vikings became the subject of lingering questions.

A closer look at Adofo-Mensah’s tenure with the Vikings

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings agreed to part ways just four years after he was hired as a first-time general manager. The record looked strong on the surface as Minnesota went 43-25 in the regular season under his watch. They won the NFC North at 13-4 in 2022 and finished 14-3 in 2024, earning a Wild Card spot.

However, his position was still questioned as playoff success never followed. Both double-digit win seasons ended early. The other two years were filled with roster instability and questions about direction. His draft record drew criticism, with several selections failing to develop into long-term starters. From the 2022 draft class, just two of 10 selections were still with the team by 2025.

The quarterback strategy added more pressure. After a 14-win season, Minnesota allowed Sam Darnold to leave in free agency, turning the offense over to J.J. McCarthy. Injuries led to multiple quarterbacks starting games, while Darnold guided the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance, which added to scrutiny around his quarterback decisions.

However, the ownership admitted to the fact that the decision to move on from Mensah came after a serious review. “Following our annual end-of-season organizational meetings over the last several weeks and after careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the team to move forward with new leadership of our football operations.”

Owner Mark Wilf added: “Kwesi is a forward-thinker… But going forward, it was really about a fit situation and the best path going forward.”

While Lynch and the 49ers are betting on Adofo-Mensah’s analytical prowess, his departure from Minnesota serves as a reminder that for general managers, regular-season wins mean little without postseason success.