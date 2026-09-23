“Got Really Lucky”: 49ers’ George Kittle Shares Honest Thoughts Over Mike Evans Amid Injury Concerns

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has plenty of reasons to enjoy the team’s offense right now. After a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, San Francisco followed it up by beating the Miami Dolphins 35-13 in its home opener.

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Kittle is back on the field after suffering an Achilles tear during last season’s wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. But even with his own return, one of the veteran’s biggest reasons behind his excitement is playing alongside Mike Evans.

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Evans joined the 49ers this offseason after 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing a three-year, $60.4 million contract. Kittle believes the veteran wide receiver would fit into virtually any offense.

“I got really lucky,” Kittle said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I get to play with Trent Williams, right? We got him. Hall of Famer, plays like a Hall of Famer still. Mike Evans, Hall of Famer, plays like a Hall of Famer.”

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Kittle went on to explain why having Evans in the lineup makes the offense so much fun for him.

“Every time we call a play and I know Mike has a chance of getting the ball, I’m like, ‘This is so sick.’ Brock Purdy’s throwing the ball to Mike Evans and I’m blocking for him. What a dream come true,” Kittle added.

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The connection has already produced encouraging results. Evans caught six passes and scored a touchdown in his San Francisco debut against the Rams. He followed that with another performance of roughly 50 receiving yards against Miami before leaving the game with a hip injury.

Kittle, meanwhile, caught two passes for 12 yards in Week 1 before breaking out against Miami. He finished with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown, giving the 32-year-old a strong start to his return.

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He also reached another career milestone against the Dolphins, becoming the third-fastest tight end in NFL history to record 600 receptions. Kittle reached the mark in his 126th game, behind only Travis Kelce and Jason Witten.

As for Evans, his injury creates a significant gap in the 49ers’ roster that’s already full of injury concerns.

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Mike Evans’ injury creates another concern for San Francisco

Evans’ exit was notable because the 49ers have already taken several hits at wide receiver. Ricky Pearsall is expected to miss significant time after undergoing MCL surgery, while rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is dealing with a deltoid injury. Christian Kirk and DeMarcus Robinson have also been dealing with injuries.

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That made Evans’ status an immediate concern when he stayed on the sideline for the rest of Sunday’s win.

The early update, however, was encouraging. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Evans’ hip injury did not initially appear serious.

“No, it didn’t seem like a serious injury,” Shanahan said, via 95.7 The Game. “It can always change tomorrow, but he would’ve been able to come back in.”

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Shanahan provided another update on Monday, saying Evans’ hip would have to be managed during the week. That leaves his availability for the next game worth hanging, especially with San Francisco already short on healthy receivers.

The 49ers also lost Robinson to a “most likely like a high-ankle sprain” during the Dolphins game. Cornerback Jack Jones and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. also left the game, while rookie edge rusher Romello Height returned after leaving with a hand injury.

Despite the growing injury list, San Francisco is 2-0, and its offense has continued to produce. Kittle’s return adds another weapon, while Evans gives Purdy a veteran target who can change a game.

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For Kittle, blocking for Purdy while watching Evans make plays is already enough to make this offense feel special. The 49ers just need to hope Evans’ injury does not become another problem for a group that has already lost several players.