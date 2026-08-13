“Hard to Wrap My Mind Around”: 49ers’ WR Ricky Pearsall Shares Honest Feelings After Season-Ending Surgery

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall recently underwent surgery on his right knee after he tore his PCL last season. Now, the team has placed him on injured reserve for the 2026 season, as the WR is focused on a lengthy recovery.

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“Nothing to be disappointed about. No regrets. No what ifs. Just peace in the midst of yet another trial, knowing I did everything I could. I gave myself time to disconnect from the world, process everything, and shift my focus toward what’s ahead over these next 9 months,” Pearsall shared his thoughts on Instagram alongside images from the hospital room.

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“All I’ve ever known is football. I’ve never missed a game because of a football injury in my entire career. So when I got the news, it was hard to wrap my mind around the fact that the same injury I had been fighting through, the one that was supposed to be alright, was ultimately going to require surgery and end my 2026 season. Just like that, face to face with another challenge.”

Last season, Pearsall experienced knee issues at the start of the season, and then in Week 4 he ended up hurting it. The team placed him on IR. He came back in Week 11, but that worsened his PCL.

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While the 49ers initially hoped offseason rest and rehabilitation would resolve the injury, renewed swelling during training camp forced a shift in plans. Now, the wide receiver is turning his full attention toward a nine-month recovery process.

“Time to completely shift my mind. Time to hone in on every aspect of myself, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Time to lock it all in,” Pearsall added. “The road back starts now. I’m ready for every part of it. Every early morning. Every setback. Every small win nobody sees. Every step that gets me closer to stepping back on that field.”

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This story is developing; stay tuned!