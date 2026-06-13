49ers Have Just One Card Left to Play as Joey Bosa Reportedly Mulls Retirement

The San Francisco 49ers are in dire need of a pass rusher, and their preferred target might not wear an NFL uniform again. Last season, they recorded just 20 sacks as a team and were one of the bottom-ranked teams in the NFL. Though Kyle Shanahan drafted Romello Height, the 49ers still need veteran edge depth to compete. One of the names constantly linked to the 49ers is former Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa, and the 49ers now know what it takes to sign him.

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Currently a free agent, Bosa has been one of the physically and technically gifted pass rushers in the last few years. Moreover, with his brother Nick Bosa playing for the 49ers, he may be headed to San Francisco. However, 49ers insider Matt Maiocco believes that Joey may be more likely to retire than play another season in the NFL. According to Maiocco, he may only consider returning to the NFL if he receives a huge contract.

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“I still don’t think [the 49ers signing Bosa] is going to happen anytime soon,” said Matt Maiocco in a June 12 video on his YouTube channel. “In fact, I really don’t think it’s going to happen, period.

“Just the way Nick talked about Joey and how he’s more interested in concentrating on his golf game at this point than he is on playing football, it kind of leads me to believe that an NFL veteran who has made so much money playing this sport, if in late May or early June his mind is more on golf than football, there’s a really good chance that he ends up retiring. Of course, if a team comes along with a contract offer that blows the socks off, I’m sure he’ll play. But it certainly sounded to me as if there is a chance, a real chance, that Joey Bosa will retire.”

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Buffalo defensive end Joey Bosa 97 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on October 13th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251013181

Last year, the Buffalo Bills offered Bosa a one-year contract worth $12.6 million. He played 563 snaps and contributed 29 tackles (9 tackles for loss), five forced fumbles, five sacks, and two pass deflections in 15 starts. As a pass rusher, he also recorded 47 total pressures and 12 quarterback hits. Despite being 30, the DE highlighted that he can still perform at the highest level.

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So, if the 49ers believe that he is the solution to their problem, they will need to splash the cash to get him. Besides, it won’t be a huge issue for the 49ers. Currently, they sit at the top with $72 million in open cap space. So, they can offer a one or two-year contract to the DE. But the problem is whether Bosa wants to return. Earlier in March, his brother, Nick Bosa, revealed that he was not very focused on football.

“Yeah, I think he’s working on his golf game right now,” said Nick Bosa. “I don’t think he’s thinking too much about football.”

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Moreover, he has had to overcome injuries throughout his life. From recurring shin, foot, and calf injuries to back pain, he suffered a lot. Besides, according to Over the Cap, the DE has earned over $150 million from his NFL contracts. So, with a loaded bank account and injury history, it is highly unlikely that Bosa will be wearing his cleats again after multiple setbacks.

Over the last three years, elite DEs have chosen to retire due to mounting injury concerns. Brandon Graham and Aaron Donald highlight the list, while JJ Watt and Bryce Huff abruptly retired from the NFL to pursue other ventures. Bosa might go down the latter route.

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While it is still a question whether Bosa will head to the NFC for the first time in his career, another veteran pass rusher’s name has come up that the 49ers could try to add in the upcoming days.

Maxx Crosby has emerged as a potential solution to the San Francisco 49ers’ pass rusher problem

A few months back, All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby was about to be part of the biggest trade of the offseason, until he failed his physical. The Baltimore Ravens offered two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders, but everything came down crumbling. Now, as Crosby is getting accustomed to Klint Kubiak’s system, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes that the San Francisco 49ers are targeting him to address their pass rusher problem.

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001912

According to Davenport, the Niners would receive Crosby, and the Raiders would receive 2027 Round 1 Pick, 2028 Round 2 Pick, and Mykel Williams. For many, it may be asking a lot considering Crosby is just coming off a major injury. But given his NFL resume, this seems to be a good trade. The two-time All-Pro has 439 tackles, 164 QB hits, 69.5 sacks, and 19 pass deflections. Davenport also claimed that with blockbuster trades happening all around the league, it could be a chance for the 49ers to be a part of it.

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“For the 49ers, it’s a chance to match the Los Angeles Rams (or come close) in an NFC West arms race that escalated after the Myles Garrett deal and add some pop to a pass rush facing multiple questions as we head toward training camp,” wrote Gary Davenport.

With the NFC West already seeing Myles Garrett coming to the Los Angeles Rams, it could be time for San Francisco to improve their defense with Crosby. Time is ticking. The 49ers have the capital; now they need to decide if Bosa or Crosby is worth it.