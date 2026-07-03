“Haven’t Received a Single Cent”: Brandon Aiyuk Accuses 49ers of Not Paying Him in 17 Months As IG Video Rants Continue

Brandon Aiyuk has fired yet another shot at the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver is now getting antsy about the team not letting him go and join his dream team, the Washington Commanders. This time, Aiyuk alleged financial mistreatment at the hands of the 49ers.

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“I haven’t received a single cent from them in 17 months,” Aiyuk posted on Instagram. “Folks tryna hold me captive lol. Then my guarantees were voided in July of 2025. This s— is modern day ⛓️.”

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Imago Credit: BA/@brandonaiyuk via Instagram

In August 2024, the 49ers handed Aiyuk a four-year, $120 million extension. He then injured himself that year, and things got messy fast. Aiyuk skipped rehab with the team. And, during training camp last year, the 49ers voided the guaranteed money left on his 2026 salary. The WR responded by becoming a no-show at the facility altogether. Nobody filed a grievance on his behalf when that happened, so it just stood.

Along with accusing the Niners of not paying him, he pushed back on the idea that his missed rehab sessions were the real issue.

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“They’re saying all this because I missed rehab. No, I didn’t miss rehab. I just didn’t rehab with you all. Man, get me off this b-m a-s team, man,” he said.

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However, in one of Aiyuk’s earliest rants aimed at San Francisco, he claimed the 49ers paid him around $50 million over eight months before voiding his 2026 guarantees. According to records, he has earned $48.1 million since he signed the extension.

Since Aiyuk is also on the reserve/left team list, the 49ers are not bound to pay him anything more.

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Aiyuk has taken direct shots at GM John Lynch and his own agent, Ryan Williams, and has referred to them as “weirdos” and “creepy predators.” He also called the organization “stupid,” and made no secret of his desire to land with the Washington Commanders.

If he’s not attacking San Francisco on social media, Aiyuk is cheering for the other team. He posted another video on his Instagram story, where he is seen dancing and clearly in good spirits. Aiyuk wore burgundy shorts and shoes, not shying away from the message he wanted to put out.

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“Mood cuz I’m gone be a Commander soon,” he wrote alongside it.

None of it happens unless the 49ers actually let him go, either through a trade or a straight release. And right now, San Francisco isn’t budging on either option. That leaves Aiyuk stuck exactly where he doesn’t want to be, and judging by his social media activity, he’s not planning to stay quiet about it.