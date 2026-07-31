49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Escapes Police Charges After Horrific Car Crash Despite Admitting Fault

After a crash left Kyle Shanahan hospitalized, he sat with reporters on Tuesday to set the record straight. The San Francisco 49ers head coach blamed himself for the accident. He was also regarded as having violated the law by being on the phone at that time. However, despite it all, Shanahan seems to have escaped the impending legal troubles.

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Palo Alto police told ESPN that they will not cite Shanahan for breaking the state law, at the responding officer’s discretion.

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“It is not uncommon for officers to elect to not issue a citation to either party involved in a collision,” a police spokesperson told ESPN.

California’s ‘no-touch’ law prohibits a person from touching their phone while driving, allowing only hands-free usage. Violating the rule carries fines and possibly harsher punishment.

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Shanahan was limited in training camp, observing the team along the sidelines. He suffered a broken nose, three cracked ribs, a broken hand, a concussion, 40 stitches, and a serious eye injury. General Manager John Lynch confirmed that Shanahan will be observed under a process similar to the NFL’s concussion protocol. The team plans to be cautious in their approach with the head coach’s recovery.

“I’d say Kyle lives this, his family, football,” Lynch said at a presser. “And so, very eager to be there. But he knows he’s not ready to be. So that’s difficult for any competitor. And so, some emotions that come with that. But he’s been at work; I visited him over at his house, and he’s handling it the way he should. But I think he goes through a process like we all do to get ready for a season, as players do.”

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There’s no confirmed date yet, but Lynch sounded hopeful his coach will be ready when the Niners head to Melbourne to open the season against the Rams.

Kyle Shanahan takes responsibility for horrific car crash

“I hit her,” Shanahan told a small group of Bay Area reporters on Tuesday, addressing the mix-up after the report had listed the 21-year-old woman driving the other car as the one at fault. “I don’t know why it was reported that way [on the collision report database]. The police report doesn’t say that.”

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Initially, the police found the other driver to be at fault.

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“I was going 20 miles an hour. I was not on my phone. But I dropped my phone, and it was stuck [between] my seats; it was on my lap, and it slid off. And I went down to look for it, and took my eyes off the road for two seconds, and as I was coming up, the airbags hit my face and broke my nose. And then they said the visor really gashed me. I took my eyes off the road looking for my phone, and my car veered into someone.”

Jeremy Jones, the 49ers VP of security, said it came down to a clerical slip when the crash was logged into the system, something Palo Alto’s Lt. Nicholas Martinez backed up.

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The department put it plainly in their own statement.

“Kyle Shanahan’s statement that he provided is correct and that he was found at fault for the collision. There was a clerical error in the preparation of the report that was transmitted to the State database. We are in the process of correcting that error.”

Right now, Shanahan’s just trying to heal. The legal side isn’t even part of the conversation.