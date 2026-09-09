49ers Hero Alfred Collins Suffers Season-Ending Injury Just Days Before Week 1 Clash With Rams

Week 1 didn’t start the way the San Francisco 49ers expected it to be. The team faced a massive defensive line blow as their star player, Alfred Collins, seriously injured his knee during the team’s second practice in Melbourne on September 8. Collins tore his patellar tendon, putting the team in a tough spot.

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“The 49ers will be without the player who was the hero of last year’s dramatic win at SoFi against the Rams,” Columnist Ann Killion said on X. “DL Alfred Collins, who forced Kyren Williams’ fumble at the 1-yard line, tore his patellar tendon in practice yesterday and is out for the season.”

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Collins started training camp on the 49ers’ active/PUP list because of a shoulder injury. General manager John Lynch had hoped Collins would return during the “second window,” but that plan is now no longer feasible.

The 49ers’ defensive line took another hit when Sam Okuayinonu broke his foot just one week before Alfred Collins got hurt. Okuayinonu was placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss time as well.

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With Collins out, the 49ers will enter Week 1 with Osa Odighizuwa, if he is healthy, and CJ West and Gracen Halton as their healthy defensive tackles. At defensive end, the 49ers are expected to use Nick Bosa, Keion White, Romello Height, and Khalid Kareem.

The 49ers may elevate them from the practice squad to fill the gap.

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Alfred Collins stayed healthy during his rookie season and played 550 snaps for the 49ers. However, his 35.0 PFF grade was tied for the second-lowest among 94 interior defensive players who played at least 300 snaps, and that’s the reason some football fans do not consider him a star player.

However, he can be impressive at times. For instance, Collins became a familiar name to Rams fans after his big play in the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime win at SoFi Stadium last season. Late in the game, the then-rookie forced a fumble from Rams running back Kyren Williams and then recovered it himself, stopping Los Angeles from scoring a go-ahead touchdown. In that moment, he became a hero for many.

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Collins was expected to have a bigger role this season as the 49ers’ likely starting nose tackle, so his absence is a major blow that will put even more pressure on an already thin defensive line.

Meanwhile, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are returning from torn ACLs. Bosa is expected to play in Week 1, but Williams will start the season on the reserve/PUP list and will miss time. To make matters worse, undrafted defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. did not take part in Tuesday’s practice.

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The 49ers have faced a similar situation before with Drake Jackson. Jackson suffered a similar patellar tendon tear in November 2023 and never played for the 49ers again.

In May 2025, San Francisco waived Jackson with a failed physical designation after general manager John Lynch said Jackson had trouble recovering from his surgery.

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But with the concerning injury news, the team also received a major update on another player’s injury.

49ers get positive news on injury

The 49ers have been in Melbourne preparing for their season opener against the Rams. They also received a positive update on George Kittle, who tore his Achilles tendon in January against the Eagles.

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After eight months of recovery, Kittle has returned to practice, and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is happy with how well he is progressing.

“Super impressed with how he’s looked considering the injury he had and how quickly he got back out on the field and just committed to his rehab,” Kubiak said. “It’s been pretty cool to see Kittle out there looking like himself to me. Looking fresh. He’s practicing full speed. He’s getting a ton of reps. So I feel like we’re in good shape.”

The 49ers got good news about their defense because Nick Bosa is expected to play against the Rams. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris confirmed that Bosa has recovered well enough to return to the field.

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“Oh, he’s going out there,” Morris said. “Whatever you want to say, he’s going. We’re not hiding that. Nick’s a pro at everything he does. The ultimate pro. I definitely anticipate him being out there because of who he is and what he’s done and how he’s gone about his process to get ready for this.”

The 49ers will face the Rams with a depleted defensive line but optimism on key offensive weapons.