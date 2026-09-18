“He’s Coming Back Too Fast”: George Kittle’s Wife Fires Back at Critics Questioning His Comeback

Ever since San Francisco 49ers’ star tight end George Kittle tore his Achilles in the WildCard round against the Philadelphia Eagles last postseason, he’s found himself on the wrong side of the headlines. The concerns around his Week 1 status crystallized further when head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Kittle had “taken a step back” after their preseason finale. Kittle had just been activated from the PUP list about a week ago at the time, and many asked whether it was too soon. Kittle pushed back on the narratives on social media, and still, the questions remained.

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When the Niners faced the Los Angeles Rams for the season opener in Australia, George’s wife, Claire Kittle, had enough of the doubts surrounding Kittle. On the latest episode of Wife’d Up Mic’d Up – her behind-the-scenes YouTube show with Kristin Juszczyk – she offered a health update that Santa Clara had been waiting for all offseason.

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“George is doing amazing,” Claire said on the show. “Everyone is like, ‘He’s doing everything too fast. He’s coming back too fast. He’s doing this, that, and the other thing. He should think about it.’ Like, duh. Don’t you think he thought about that?

“So, he’s doing really amazing, and he’s so happy. Everything feels good. His Achilles feels amazing. Like, that’s not even anything that’s bothering him whatsoever. And it hasn’t for months, which is such a blessing.”

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Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 catches the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_145 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

While Claire’s words offered optimism, the Week 1 numbers actually told a different story. Against the Rams, George took 30 offensive snaps (46%) and logged just two catches on five targets for 12 yards. The Niners blew the Rams out 27-7, but Kittle didn’t look like his usual explosive self.

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The blame for this could’ve easily been delegated to playing in a new county, on a new field, after months removed from game-day chaos. But the other factor is age – Kittle is going to hit 33 this October. He’s already suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on the IR during the season opener last season, followed by an ankle injury in Week 16, limiting him to 11 regular season games. Then came the dreadful Achilles tear. That’s a lot of strain on his legs for a single season.

Going back to the 2026 season opener, PFF awarded Kittle just a 49.8 run-blocking grade – his lowest since the 2023 playoffs. Speaking about Kittle’s performance in the season opener, SI’s Parker Hurley recently flagged further concerns.

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“His playing style does not lend itself to aging well, and there is a chance the injuries are catching up with him” Hurley wrote. “When players come back from Achilles injuries, they can tend to push other muscles too hard and suffer new injuries. This is the type of a start a player would have before things start to trend downhill.”

As the Niners now gear up to host the Miami Dolphins, George Kittle’s performance is bound to draw the eyes of analysts around the league. For one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game, an ‘okay’ outing is hardly satisfactory. Time will tell if Claire Kittle’s health update holds true, or if George finds getting back to form a daunting task.