“His Mom’s ALWAYS There”: NFL Legend Defends Brandon Aiyuk for Targeting Jayden Daniels’ Mom

Brandon Aiyuk’s beef against the San Francisco 49ers took an abrupt turn when the WR’s ire went up against Jayden Daniels. Aiyuk called out the Washington Commanders QB for allegedly “running behind” his mother. While many deemed it disrespectful, two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy feels otherwise.

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“I met his mom, great mom. I met Jayden, great young dude,” McCoy said on the Speakeasy Podcast. “But I guarantee this much. If he’s hanging out with his friends and all that, he can understand what he’s (Aiyuk) saying. He ain’t saying nothing bad, right? You right behind her. I mean, and you can take it how you want it. But I mean, you don’t really see a lot of quarterbacks’ moms with him everywhere. I’ve been to a lot of clubs with him. She’s there, too.

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“So, I don’t know if it’s good or bad. It’s not my place to say, but y’all can’t act like him saying that’s like so far-fetched. Like, I hate when everybody’s thinking the same thing and somebody finally says it, why, like, he’s crazy. So, I’m not saying I’m not saying he’s right or wrong for what he’s saying, but I am saying his mom’s always there.”

It all started after Jayden’s confrontation with a heckler while he was watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup game between Spain and Austria. When the heckler said, “F— Brandon Aiyuk,” Daniels laughed it off without saying anything, which apparently didn’t sit well with Brandon Aiyuk.

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After Aiyuk’s fallout with the 49ers, he made it loud and clear that he wanted to join his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels at Washington. The 49ers WR eventually started bashing Jayden Daniels on social media and even involved Jayden’s mother, Regina Jackson, who also happens to be the QB’s agent. The WR seemingly bashed her influence over Jayden’s life and career decisions.

“Role number one, she plays my mom. From there, she’s my business manager, and then also she is a certified NFL agent,” Daniels said about his mom in the latest season of the Netflix show Quarterback. “I’ve seen her be a manager at a lot of different companies and manage money. So what better person to help you manage your money, and that’s somebody you can trust, than your mom.”

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LeSean McCoy believes Brandon Aiyuk’s dig may have been based on Jayden Daniels’ professional relationship with his mother, and the former NFL player seemingly came out in Aiyuk’s defense.

As of now, both Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, and it looks like the WR will not be seen in a Commanders jersey heading into the new season.