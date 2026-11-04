“I Have No Expectation”: Kyle Shanahan on Brandon Aiyuk After WR Filed to Be Reinstated From 49ers’ Reserve Squad List

Brandon Aiyuk has finally taken a step toward ending his long absence from the NFL, but his return has done little to change the San Francisco 49ers’ stance on him. The wide receiver has filed for reinstatement and plans to report to the team’s facility on Friday. Kyle Shanahan, though, made it clear on Wednesday that he has no plans built around Aiyuk’s return.

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Asked how he would respond to Aiyuk reporting to the facility, the 49ers head coach did not leave much room for interpretation.

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“None. I have no expectation. I kind of moved on with that mentally and everything, and doing kind of how I talked to you guys two months ago,” Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. “Nothing’s really changed for me.”

Aiyuk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday that the receiver had submitted the paperwork required for reinstatement.

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“Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field,” Rosenhaus said, per ESPN.

Shanahan did not expect the two sides to reach a resolution before Aiyuk reports. Asked whether the 49ers might request a roster exemption to consider their options, he said he had not looked into it. The coach’s response echoed his September comments, when he ruled out reconsidering Aiyuk as an option with a blunt “no” despite the team’s injuries at receiver.

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Aiyuk has not played since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 20, 2024. His recovery was followed by a prolonged dispute with San Francisco over his rehabilitation and his absence from the team facility.

The 49ers voided roughly $27 million in guaranteed money from his contract in July 2025 after he failed to meet the team’s required rehabilitation sessions and check-ins. Aiyuk did not file a grievance through the NFL Players Association.

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San Francisco later placed him on the reserve/left squad list last December after he stopped reporting to the facility. However, this July he was placed on the reserve/did not report list when he failed to report for training camp.

That status has kept Aiyuk off the active roster, with the 49ers not paying him while he remains away. His reinstatement application now requires the team to decide how to handle his contract and playing rights.

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San Francisco could explore a trade or release him, but a reunion appears unlikely given Shanahan’s comments and general manager John Lynch’s previous indication that Aiyuk had played his last game for the franchise.

The timing adds pressure to the decision. The NFL trade deadline is November 10, and Aiyuk had previously expressed interest in joining the Washington Commanders to reunite with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former Arizona State teammate. But after his very public comments on social media mocking Daniels, even that fell apart. Washington has since signed Stefon Diggs, making that potential destination less straightforward.

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Aiyuk, 28, was a first-round pick in 2020 and had established himself as one of the league’s top receivers before his injury. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

Aiyuk’s reinstatement filing starts the process, but Shanahan made it clear the 49ers are not counting on his return.