“I Wish I Would Have Thought Of”: Seahawks Legend Richard Sherman Applauds Mike Evans’ Savage Trash Talk to Trevon Diggs

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Week 5 game. Of course, some moments drew “ooohs” and “aahs” from the fans. But there was one moment, involving Trevon Diggs and Mike Evans, that’ll remain etched in the fans’ memories. It was something that even made former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman praise the wideout.

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As the game progressed and Evans worked through seven receptions for 113 yards, a touchdown, and a successful two-point conversion, Diggs expressed his frustration through some trash talk. But Evans responded by grabbing Diggs by his shoulder and turning the cornerback to take a look at the back of his jersey, as if to say, “Who are you?” And all Diggs could do was shove the wide receiver away from him.

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“Mike Evans Checking to see the name on the back of the Jersey is an all-time Gif and trash talk moment that I wish I would have thought of,” Sherman wrote on X.

Getting praise from one of the greatest trash talkers in NFL history is certainly an achievement for Evans. Sherman was known for his calculated verbal takedowns.

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And it’s worth noting that both Diggs and Evans are playing their first season for their respective teams. They’re both equally new to the rivalry between the Niners and the Seahawks. Yet, the Niners’ wide receiver threw the most painful shot at Diggs without even throwing a fist.

Well, Diggs wore No. 7 during his time in Dallas. However, he had to settle for a No. 16 jersey after coming to Seattle this offseason. It could be a possible reason, according to The Big Lead’s Stephen Douglas, for Evans’ obliviousness toward the cornerback. But the act put a lid on Diggs’ trash talk.

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“Mike Evans just did perhaps the most hilariously disrespectful thing anyone’s ever done on a football field,” GB Hunting’s managing editor, Robert Behrens, noted on X. “There’s no comeback for this.”

Back in August 2023, Trevon Diggs entered the spotlight for his trash talk with the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback, Dak Prescott, during a practice session. A viral video showed the cornerback mouthing some expletive words directed at the quarterback right after the defensive lineup stopped an offensive play at the goal line. But when Prescott went on to react as if he scored, Diggs had to step in with some trash talk. And that’s something that happens quite often in practice games.

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“I feel like it makes practice fun,” Diggs said about his trash talk with Prescott, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “There’s nothing behind it. It’s just competitiveness. It’s just football.”

But for Evans, dealing with trash talkers is a lesson that he has been taking from his college days at Texas A&M. And the lessons came from the boxing legend, Muhammad Ali.

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“All the trash-talkers in every sport, it’s because of Muhammad Ali,” the wide receiver told the Times back in 2016. “I’m sure nobody was talking the trash he did before his time. Nobody did that. He had an impact and people don’t know it.”

“He’s one of the best boxers of all time, and one of the most inspirational athletes, giving people motivation. I watched a YouTube video, like a motivational video, from Gorilla Productions. It’s like nine minutes, and I watch it before every game. I’ve been doing that since college.”

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Earning praise from a trash-talking legend like Richard Sherman proves Evans delivered an all-time NFL humiliation. He humbled his division rival without even needing to say a single word.