The NFL season can be hard on the players at times, dealing with professional life and family health at the same time. The San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has gotten into such a situation, with his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, getting sick ahead of the Minnesota Vikings game.

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“You guys I’m down BAD with the flu,” Kristin wrote in her Instagram story. “Everyone be safe out there. Truly it came out of nowhere. Thank god for my babies.”

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In the Instagram story, the fashion designer was seen lying on her bed, covered in blankets, as her dogs lay beside her, comforting Kristin. She has been an avid supporter of her husband throughout his NFL career, as he has marked his 10th year with San Francisco this season.

But amid the support, Kristin herself now deals with a health problem, which will likely make her unavailable for the Vikings game on Sunday.

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The couple tied the knot in July 2019. They coincidentally got to know each other after an NFL game in which Juszczyk played against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We sit behind the bench, and I saw Kyle, and I was, like, ‘Oh my gosh, No. 44 is so handsome,’” she said on an episode of The Squeeze. “We were there for four hours. I remember leaving and being, like, ‘Wow, I think I just met my husband.’”

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Kristin then sent a Facebook request to Juszczyk, with the two starting to talk from there. But now that she is sick, she might not be there to support him. But this is certainly not a serious health problem, as the Juszczyk family has faced bigger health issues than this.

Around a month ago, Kristin revealed her mother’s fight with breast cancer, as she passed away when Kristin, 18 at the time, was living on Long Island.

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“Mom was diagnosed with cancer before I really even knew the world,” Kristin told The Healthy in 2024. “It was when I was a baby. She had cancer my whole life. She was in and out of remission. I remember times my mom didn’t have cancer, and then I remember times when it came back, but to me, that was my norm.”

This made Kristin team up with Novartis on Understand eBC Risk, which is a campaign that gives help and aid to people with early breast cancer.

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It is evident that the Juszczyk family takes illness seriously, whether it is a serious health issue like cancer or just a common flu. This is what makes the next game doubtful for Kristin. But as Kristin deals with her health, Juszczyk has been figuring out when to end his NFL career lately, and he can’t find a definitive answer to it.

“It’s so hard to put a number on it. I was having this conversation with Fred Warner the other day. It’s easy to say you’ve got a few more years left. What’s difficult is when you’re looking at that final year. I’ve been saying I’ve got a few more years for a long time. That’s what I told Fred because he said he couldn’t imagine what it would be like playing for 15 years. I told him that he might say that now, but it’s easy to say you’ve got a few more years when you’re not looking at the final one,” Juszczyk told NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

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He further said that it “isn’t easy” to finally leave your boots on the field for good, and say that you’re done. This is where he thinks he is right now, and wants to keep things like this for a while.

“I’m just going to keep saying I’ve got a few more years because I can’t say this is my last season. I don’t want to say next year will be my last year, either. It’s easier to keep pushing that decision down the line a little bit,” he continued.

While Juszczyk plays for one of the most dominant teams of this season, Kristin has been making headlines for years for her custom NFL game-day designs, also managing her own label, Off Season, dressing celebrities like Taylor Swift and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

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Sunday, though, might be tough going for Juszczyk, as the 8-1 49ers take on the 7-2 Vikings in a potential fight for the NFC No. 1 seed.