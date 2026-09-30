“I’m Really Going To Miss This”: 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Makes Emotional Pregnancy Admission Ahead of Baby No. 2

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is about to expand his family. At the same time, his wife, Olivia, is looking back on her pregnancy with honesty. Her candid admission is resonating with fans as she looks back on her pregnancy with mixed emotions ahead of baby No. 2.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Last weeks just us… I’m really going to miss this time (and bump 🥲),” Olivia Culpo posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photos, Olivia cradles her baby bump in a brown bodysuit, then laughs on a white rug with their daughter, Colette. There is a pumpkin patch outing, and a shot of Christian carrying their daughter through the nursery while Olivia laughs beside the crib. In another photo, the couple hugs in the living room as Colette peeks over Olivia’s shoulder and the dog jumps up to join in.

Culpo and McCaffrey, who tied the knot in June 2024, shared that they were expecting baby number two on May 8, which also happened to be Culpo’s 34th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photos, Olivia and Christian posed with their now 14-month-old daughter, Colette, and their dog all dressed in white on a white blanket, with a basket of apples and a few ultrasound images.

Now that she is expecting her second baby with a toddler at home, Olivia has been open about what worries her. In an Instagram story showing her holding her daughter, she said she is concerned about how a cesarean delivery could affect their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any tips for navigating toddler life after a C-section? I’m worried about not being able to pick her up or do our usual routine when she’s too little to understand why 🤍,” Culpo wrote.

She has not announced an exact delivery date, but she entered her third trimester in July, just days after celebrating Colette’s first birthday. Around that time, Culpo gave a look at her birth plan in a GRWM (Get Ready with Me) on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Christian’s leaving for the season. So sad,” she said. “Everything feels overwhelming. “The plan is I’m having a C-section because I had a C-section in July last year, so having a VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean) wasn’t an option.”

She also explained that she scheduled the delivery for a day when McCaffrey has a “slightly easier” schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Basically, it’s an off day for him, so he’ll be able to come just for the birth,” explained Culpo. “And then aside from that, he’ll have to go back. So it’s gonna be different than my first birth.”

That schedule matters because of how the 49ers are handling their star this season. After McCaffrey piled up a career-high 413 touches in 2025, the coaching staff made it clear that they planned to limit his workload in 2026 to keep him healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has only been three weeks, but so far the plan has worked out perfectly.

According to SI’s Parker Hurley, McCaffrey is on pace for 272 touches this year. That is well below the 326 he posted in his lowest full season and far under last year’s 413.

The drop in volume has come with a jump in efficiency. He is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, up from an average of 3.9 last year, and he has topped that mark in two of three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

His rushing success rate is 63%, compared with 49% last year and 50% for his career. In the passing game, his success rate has climbed from 57% to 65%, and his yards per touch have gone from 5.1 to 5.6.

All in all, Christian McCaffrey has a lot on his plate, both on and off the football field. At home, he and Olivia Culpo are counting down to baby number two, with a delivery planned around his schedule.