Injured 49ers Star Rub Salt Into Seahawks Week 1 Loss After Brock Purdy Overcame Major Struggles

The 49ers–Seahawks rivalry doesn’t carry quite the same heat it did during the Jim Harbaugh–Pete Carroll years, when disdain dripped from both sidelines. Remember the cold handshake when Harbaugh knocked Carroll’s Seattle out of the playoffs… Harbaugh beat Carroll 33-17 in his first game as head coach, back in 2011. And then, on Christmas, beat them again to eliminate them from the playoffs. But the matchups still come loaded.

That was clear Sunday as San Francisco pulled out a 17-13 win in Seattle. A game defined more by mistakes and defensive stops than style points. Brock Purdy struggled early. Jake Moody missed twice… And yet the 49ers found just enough late to escape with a divisional victory.

For Kyle Shanahan’s team, the win was equal parts encouraging and concerning. Seattle’s defense set the tone with heavy hits and timely stops, holding the 49ers to just 10 points deep into the fourth quarter. A risky touchdown drive flipped the scoreboard from 13-10 to 17-13. But it underscored how narrow the margin was. Regardless, San Francisco improved to 1-0, and the rivalry still had its bite once the final whistle blew.

Malik Mustapha, sidelined since a Week 17 knee injury last season, didn’t suit up but found another way to join in. The safety posted an Instagram photo of an apple pie with the caption “That’s right,” but the plate carried the real message: “The Seahawks Sucks.” It was a reminder that even when injured, Mustapha hasn’t lost the taste for rivalry jabs.

It can be considered fun and banter. Malik doesn’t share any history of hatred against Seattle amid the divisional rivalry. Last season, when Seattle’s popular fan, Rob Larsen, heckled 49ers’ CEO, Jed York, Malik, recovering from an ankle sprain, came in to support York. Malik even got the 49ers faithful to cheer for the team and York. It was also the Seahawks against whom Malik made his first interception in the rookie season.

The rookie safety, Mustapha, is a punishing hitter and an explosive runner. Last season, he made 72 tackles, out of which 32 were solo tackles. Unfortunately, he had to undergo surgery for a torn graft, which he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals. But Malik will have to overcome these early struggles just like Purdy did against the Seahawks.

Brock Purdy rebounds from a rocky opening and delivers

When Brock Purdy stepped on the field today, he wasn’t just carrying a team; he was also carrying the load of $265 million extension. This is why he has many things to prove, and the result was mixed. Purdy was picked twice against the Seahawks’ strong defense. One of these interceptions even led to a field goal for the Seahawks. The 49ers QB had to continue the match without tight end George Kittle, who was ruled out in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury.

But despite those early hitches, the star QB got the job done for the 49ers. With a minute and thirty left in the game, the 49ers were trailing by three points. On a third and three, Purdy took his time and went for a risky throw in the endzone. It looked like an interception by Tariq Woolen was inevitable. But Jake Tonges got his hands on the ball and scored a touchdown.

The opener still left plenty to dissect. Purdy finished 26-of-35 for 277 yards with both touchdowns coming after halftime, while kicker Jake Moody’s struggles carried over from last year. San Francisco got the result it needed. But the flaws were hard to miss as they head into next week’s matchup against the Saints.