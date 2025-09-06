Injured Christian McCaffrey Gets Blunt as Kyle Shanahan Revealed 49ers’ Plans Without RB

Christian McCaffrey’s Week 1 status has cast a shadow over the 49ers‘ otherwise confident start to the season. A sudden calf issue during practice has raised concerns, reminding fans of past setbacks and prompting head coach Kyle Shanahan to weigh his options. While McCaffrey remains optimistic about playing in Seattle, the team is prepared with a backup plan.

The 49ers running back missed Friday’s practice with a calf issue from the day before, halting his smooth training camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan listed him as questionable for Week 1, stating, “McCaffrey did not participate”. He declined to go into detail about McCaffrey’s injury, saying, “I’m not going to say anything about Christian, guys, or any of our players’ injuries.” After practice, McCaffrey also addressed reporters, saying he feels “great” and fully intends to suit up on Sunday.

“I always plan to play,” he stated. “I feel great about where I’m at. Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don’t practice, things get blown out of proportion.” Christian McCaffrey, the only running back with two 100-catch seasons (107 in 2018, 116 in 2019) and the fastest to reach 3,000 rushing and receiving yards, isn’t facing this challenge for the first time.

The concern echoes 2024, when similar tightness led to bilateral Achilles tendinitis and cost him eight games, followed by a torn PCL that ended his season after just four appearances. Now, his status for the 2025 opener remains uncertain.

True to his nature, McCaffrey reframed the narrative, not as a setback, but as a lesson learned. “I felt like it was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice,” he explained. “I’ve been there before and I’ve been my own worst enemy in situations like that and I was proud of myself for not doing that again.”

This sentiment was captured by 49ers on NBCS, who tweeted: “Unfortunately when you have an injury history… things get blown out of proportion.” CMC says he feels “great” and plans to play against the Seahawks on Sunday.”

Christian McCaffrey may be confident about playing, but the 49ers aren’t taking any chances as they have a backup plan in place.

Jennings, Pearsall, and Robinson step into the spotlight for 49ers

Kyle Shanahan spoke with clear confidence, assuring fans that the playbook is fully ready even without their star running back. “Brian (Robinson) knows the game plan,” Shanahan revealed. “You don’t have to know an entire offense. You need to know what the plan is this week. He’s repped it so if that’s the situation, we’re good to go with it.” The head coach hinted Robinson could step in if needed, saying he’s ready for this week’s plan.

Recently acquired from Washington, Brian Robinson Jr. brings 2,329 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and a tough, physical style that fits seamlessly into the 49ers’ offense. Shortly after joining the 49ers, he said, “I’ve been a starter in this league,” he noted, “so with that being said I know what it takes to prepare like a starter all the time… I have got to prepare like I’m ready to start at any given moment.”

The offensive adjustments extend beyond the backfield. With McCaffrey’s role uncertain, Jauan Jennings becomes key. Despite a recent contract dispute, he remains fully committed to the team. Off the injury report and ready for Seattle, Jennings emerged last season as Brock Purdy‘s most trusted receiver, racking up 975 yards and 6 touchdowns in 15 games. His chemistry with Purdy is absolute gold, making him arguably the quarterback’s best weapon if McCaffrey is limited.

Jennings won’t be alone. Ricky Pearsall, back from an offseason injury, is set to play in the slot, while the former returns to the X receiver role where he thrived last season. With their depth at receiver and Robinson’s power in the backfield, the 49ers embody the “next man up” mindset that’s defined their championship runs.

Even if their star is sidelined, the rest of the team is ready to step up and deliver in Seattle.