Injury-Plagued Cowboys Player Signs With Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers in Free Agency

The Kyle Shanahan-coached San Francisco 49ers have brought in a veteran star from the Dallas Cowboys after missing the entire 2025 season, as they continue to add after an injury-riddled season. The Niners were dealt a plethora of injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, which led to 262 total games missed to injury, as per Sports Info Solutions. Hence, to add cover for the left guard position, which the franchise struggled with last year, Shanahan and Co. have brought in a seasoned veteran through free agency.

“Veteran guard Robert Jones is signing with the 49ers, sources tell The Insiders,” Tom Pelissero reported via X. “Jones played in 49 games (30 starts) for the Dolphins before signing with Dallas, where he missed last season because of a neck injury. He’s healthy now and headed to San Francisco.”

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The 49ers planned a visit for Robert Jones on March 23 and moved forward with a deal to sign him despite his neck injury that kept him out of the 2025 NFL season. The 27-year-old started all 17 games at left guard in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins while recording 30 career starts since his rookie season as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

In his last fully healthy season, Jones recorded a 54.3 pass block grade, a 56.3 run block grade, and a 56.1 overall grade with 28 pressures and five sacks allowed in 2024. The following year, the 27-year-old signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, but he did not play a single snap due to a neck injury he sustained early in training camp.

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Now, as Robert Jones gets ready for the 2026 season, the 49ers will have a solid option at the left guard role after facing uncertainty at that position last year. The San Francisco front office allowed Spencer Burford to leave in free agency while not re-signing last year’s starting left guard, Ben Bartch. However, Burford took over the starting job after Bartch suffered an injury and rookie seventh-round pick Connor Colby failed to perform at a consistent clip with a pass block grade of 33.7 and a 62.5 run block grade.

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With his experience and better overall stats, along with his familiarity with a Shanahan-Kubiak West Coast system under former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Robert Jones is expected to be a starter come the 2026 season. NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported this development.

“Veteran G Robert Jones has agreed to terms with the 49ers,” a source confirms, as @TomPelissero reported. Jones is a strong candidate to start at LG,” Matt Maiocco shared via X.

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While the front office, led by GM John Lynch, has bolstered the left guard position with the Robert Jones signing, for head coach Kyle Shanahan, this decision isn’t his favorite move made by the team during the ongoing free agency.

Kyle Shanahan reveals favorite 49ers signing this offseason

After losing linebacker Dre Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos, after his three-year, $35 million deal in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers are reunited with the star linebacker for the 2026 season. Greenlaw was cut after featuring in just eight games for Denver last season due to injuries and a suspension for threatening a referee.

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So in this free agency, Greenlaw was re-signed by the 49ers, and hence, when asked about this deal, Kyle Shanahan expressed that he is happy to have him back in the Bay Area.

“Very excited,” Shanahan said during an interview with Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Dre’s one of my favorite players ever, people ever. We were heartbroken when we lost him last year, but it was just a year away. He’s right back at home. We’re very excited.”

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As Kyle Shanahan continues to acquire quality players through this offseason, the 49ers fans will hope that their franchise continues on its trajectory from last season and returns to the Super Bowl with a singular goal of winning the Lombardi Trophy.