Brandon Aiyuk’s NFL future remains uncertain, but his next chapter could begin away from the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver has taken the necessary steps to return to the league after an extended absence, although his relationship with the team that handed him a lucrative contract extension has continued to deteriorate.

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The situation has reached a point where even his new representative, Drew Rosenhaus, is reluctant to consider a reunion with San Francisco. The agent has been working to find a resolution to Aiyuk’s situation, but the 49ers’ public comments have offered little reason to believe that the receiver remains part of their plans.

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Speaking to Dianna Russini, Rosenhaus revealed that he and Aiyuk have not seriously discussed the possibility of returning to San Francisco, suggesting that the team’s position has made a reunion difficult to consider.

“We haven’t discussed it simply because the writing has been on the wall for a while now. The Niners have not been bashful in saying publicly that they’re not planning on him coming back,” Rosenhaus said on the Russini Report show.

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“They are having a great season; they’ve had a lot of success. Coach Shanahan, who I have so much respect for, has come out and made it obvious that he isn’t in their plans. And I’m not speaking for him, but I’m just going off of his comments. So, Brandon and I have not seriously discussed him returning to the Niners just because we are not sure that that is an option.”

Rosenhaus’ assessment follows several public comments from head coach Kyle Shanahan indicating that he has mentally moved on from Aiyuk. During a November 4 press conference, Shanahan was asked whether he expected the receiver to report to the team’s headquarters after beginning the reinstatement process.

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“None. I have no expectation. Kind of moved on with that mentally and everything. Doing kind of how I talked to you guys two months ago. Nothing’s really changed for me,” Shanahan responded.

When asked whether there was any chance Aiyuk could play for San Francisco again, Shanahan stopped short of completely ruling it out.

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“Hey, there’s no absolutes in life, so.”

The coach’s comments left the door technically open, but offered little encouragement for Aiyuk’s prospects in San Francisco. The following week, after the NFL reinstated the receiver, Shanahan also downplayed the significance of the administrative development.

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“It means absolutely nothing to our team,” he said. “That’s all administrative stuff to me.”

Meanwhile, Aiyuk has continued taking steps toward finding another NFL opportunity. After hiring Rosenhaus as his agent, he submitted the necessary paperwork to be reinstated from the reserve/left squad list. The NFL reinstated him on November 9 after he reported for a physical, granting San Francisco a two-game roster exemption through November 23.

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Rosenhaus subsequently confirmed that Aiyuk had passed the physical with flying colors. The agent also told reporters that the receiver was healthy, working out independently, running routes and catching footballs.

On November 18, Rosenhaus reiterated his confidence in Aiyuk’s condition, telling Russini that he was “100% healthy right now, in shape, and working out full force.”

However, reinstatement does not mean Aiyuk has returned to the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The exemption gives San Francisco until November 23 to resolve his roster status without immediately using a spot on the active roster.

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The financial dispute between Aiyuk and San Francisco remains another unresolved part of the situation. The 49ers previously voided $27 million in guaranteed money in his 2026 contract after he failed to participate in team activities while rehabilitating his knee injury. Separately, the NFL informed Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association that it believed he owed the 49ers approximately $13 million in previously paid bonuses, according to the Associated Press. The league’s letter was not publicly released.

Aiyuk’s absence from the field dates back to October 20, 2024, when he suffered a serious right knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. He tore his ACL and MCL and also sustained meniscus damage, ending his season after seven games. He finished that campaign with 25 receptions for 374 yards.

Before the injury, Aiyuk had established himself as one of San Francisco’s most productive receivers. He recorded 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning second-team All-Pro honors before signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 season.

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Rosenhaus remains confident that Aiyuk will play during the 2026 season. During his November 10 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the agent said he expected his client to find an opportunity with a team that had some previous connection to him, whether through college or his NFL career. He also indicated that Aiyuk would be available to work out for interested teams if San Francisco released him.

For now, the 49ers must decide whether to bring Aiyuk back onto their 53-man roster or release him before the November 23 roster-exemption deadline. The NFL trade deadline passed on November 10, meaning a trade is no longer an available option this season.