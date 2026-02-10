49ers Issue Statement on Keion White’s Surgery After DE Shot at Ankle in Super Bowl Event

Concerning details have emerged out of San Francisco, as the San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was a victim of a shooting, and sustained a bullet wound in his ankle. More details will emerge as the situation progresses, but the team has one update for the fans.

According to the franchise, the DL is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital and will be monitored.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

According to early reports, the incident occurred following a post–Super Bowl gathering. While the circumstances remain under investigation, the injury is not believed to be life-threatening or career-threatening, and the expectation is that White will make a full recovery.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Evan Sernoffsky addressed the situation later in the day, and claimed that the officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 4:06 a.m. on Mission Street.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” the San Francisco Police Department said.

Sernoffsky added that while an altercation did take place between two separate groups, White was not involved in that dispute. The DL was quickly assisted by officers at the scene, paramedics were called, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment with the help of the department.

The spokesperson also noted that, to the department’s knowledge, there were no other victims and no arrests had been made at the time of the update. And while it remains unclear whether the incident was directly tied to Super Bowl festivities, White had been photographed in attendance at Super Bowl 60 on Sunday night, where the Patriots faced the Seahawks.

Will Keion White return to the 49ers next season?

It was a long, injury-ridden season for Kyle Shanahan’s team, but they still found a way into the postseason before their run ended in a shootout loss to the Seahawks. If nothing else, the year reinforced a familiar lesson for Shanahan about the importance of having good depth.

Including the postseason, White appeared in seven games and finished with 2.5 sacks, nine stops, 23 total pressures, and seven quarterback hits, and he held his own when the 49ers were scrambling for pass-rush help after Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams went down with season-ending ACL injuries.

San Francisco paid a modest price to get him, sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Patriots after White came off a season with six sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 30 hurries. But it was probably his versatility which Niners valued the most, as he could line up inside on either side or kick out to the edge.

Assuming he gets back to 100%, White is expected to be a meaningful part of the rotation next season, particularly if the defensive front once again faces an injury crisis. The hope, of course, is that the ankle injury he recently suffered won’t play a part in his future performances.

There’s at least one recent example inside the locker room that reinforces that hope. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest during a robbery attempt involving a 17-year-old suspect who allegedly tried to steal Pearsall’s Rolex, but the bullet passed through his torso without striking any vital organs, and Pearsall was able to return to 100%.

The 49ers will be hoping White’s recovery follows a similarly uncomplicated path.