Jauan Jennings’ Agent’s Secret Role in Failed Contract Demand Revealed After 49ers WR Finally Gave Up

Usually, players—coming out with a triumph in contract negotiations—never miss a chance to address the media. Sadly, that wasn’t the case with Jauan Jennings when he concluded Monday’s practice. He had a smile on his face walking to the locker room, but that was all. The WR returned at the dawn of the 2025 regular season after missing the preseason and training camp due to a calf injury and a push for a new contract. Though his recovery went well, the contract negotiations ended up being a moot point.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Jennings to a two-year contract in the 2024 offseason worth $15.4 million, including $10.5 million as guaranteed money. They felt it was a pretty fair deal, but after the wideout caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six TDs, marking his breakout season, he felt he deserved more. Thus, he reportedly demanded $20 million per year, but the Niners were’t interested. Around mid-July, it was revealed that Jennings demanded either a new contract (since he’s about to make $7.5 million in his final year) or a trade. But of course, he couldn’t force them, so he had to return to practice on Monday.

When describing the whole saga, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard revealed an interesting side about Jennings’ agent. “I suspect his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, knew most of this was inevitable long ago, but had to play it out,” he wrote. But how does he know? “Easy clues: After the initial July ESPN report of Jennings wanting a new deal or he’d seek to be traded, there was zero national coverage of this tense situation. None.” Kawakami believes it suggests it’s the player pushing for a change, and the agent just has to go along.

Throughout the negotiations, Jennings believed that he had the leverage given the Niners’ thin receiving corps. But the team proved to him that they have all the means to pressure him. Not only did they sign more veterans, but they also hosted Kendrick Bourne at 49ers HQ on Monday. Jennings was their No. 1 receiver in 2024 in Brandon Aiyuk’s absence, providing himself a crucial piece of their passing game. But this offseason, the 49ers made sure that he knew they could survive without him. Their confidence also somewhat came from Ricky Pearsall’s Summer development, believing he could be their top receiver until Aiyuk’s back.

Had Jennings remained stagnant, the front office could have put him on injured reserve, after which even his agent would have insisted on his return, as it would mean losing tons of bonus money. They also had options to suspend him or bench him, but nowhere in their mind were they ready to trade him like he asked. “We’ve moved on from that. We’re not doing that, so we’re moving forward,” said GM John Lynch about the trade request.

S.F. wanted Jennings; that’s why they didn’t release him during the 53-man roster cut. Ultimately, Jennings returned–quietly—to the practice, finally giving up on his demand.

Jauan Jennings back at practice, ready for Week 1

Jennings has returned just in time for Week 1, and HC Kyle Shanahan and Lynch greeted him with the warmest of hugs at practice in Seattle. Before going up for receiver warmups, the 28-year-old had a session catching passes from starter Brock Purdy and Mac Jones. With his active participation, it was clear that he had recovered from the calf injury he sustained on July 27 in training camp.

“I definitely noticed him out there catching a couple of passes. His presence, you just feel him out there,” confirmed his teammate, Mykel Williams. What exactly is going on in Jennings’s head appears tough to understand, as he also refused to speak to the media. But his teammates confirmed that he’ll most likely address the reporters later in the week. “It helps a lot, obviously, having all hands on deck, having the guys that we planned to be here, having them there Week 1,” said Trent Williams.

The receiver’s room certainly got a boost with Jennings’ return. Now, all they await is Aiyuk, who’s expected to join by Week 6. Besides, Russell Gage Jr. has also returned; this means only rookie Jordan Watkins’ return timeline has not been confirmed. They are all set for the opening day showdown on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.