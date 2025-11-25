Jauan Jennings Breaks Silence on Hitting Tre’von Moehrig as Dave Canales Makes Decision on Panthers DB Actions

The Faithful were still loud after the San Francisco 49ers closed out a Monday Night Football win, but the noise shifted when the cameras caught Jauan Jennings in a heated moment with Panthers defensive back Tre’von Moehrig. And now, Jennings is finally opening up on why he hit him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Later in the locker room, he kept it simple when reporters asked about the exchange. Jennings did not dance around it. Instead, he pointed straight at what set him off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The T.V. is gonna tell you what happened. To me, I was just responding to some childish behavior.”

He wanted everyone to know he did not start it. He believed he finished it. But what actually happened?

The emotions came to a boil just minutes earlier as the final whistle sounded on a 20-9 win for the Niners. The Red and Gold had control, but things got messy in the post-game scene. Jennings moved quickly toward Moehrig and hit him with an open hand to the facemask. Then he shoved him again before teammates pulled them apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, ESPN showed the incident. The punch from Jennings was not random. Instead, it came from a late run by Christian McCaffrey, where Moehrig threw a punch below the belt on Jennings. Now, both players are expected to face fines.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the league has reacted strongly to these moments. Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was suspended for one game earlier this season for starting a post-game brawl with the Kansas City Chiefs and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The league has pushed hard for sportsmanship this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, after the incident, Dave Canales also opened up.

This story is developing…