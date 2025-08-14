Jauan Jennings Gives Big Injury Update After Kyle Shanahan Announced Decision on 49ers WR’s Contract

The San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver room has been struck by an unpredictable storm this year. With Brandon Aiyuk sidelined by a brutal knee injury, rookie Jordan Watkins out with a high ankle sprain, and now Jauan Jennings battling a recurring calf injury, things are looking dangerously thin. The clock is ticking with the season just weeks away – and the pressure is mounting for Jennings.

Jennings rode a wave of momentum last season, grabbing 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He was the bright spot amid a shaky receiving corps, stepping up while others went down. But since late July, Jennings has been MIA from practice. Sidelined by a nagging calf injury that traces back to the offseason. This isn’t your usual sore muscle – it’s the kind of persistent strain that tests patience and durability.

The big update came directly from Jennings himself. He shared an Instagram story from his rehab session in Las Vegas, showing he’s deep into physical therapy, working on that calf. It’s a real, raw glimpse into the grind behind the scenes. The 49ers coaching and medical staff have confirmed the injury, but no firm timeline exists for his return.

He hasn’t stepped on the field for practice since July 27. Surprisingly, just after he started pressing for a new contract. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described it as the same calf trouble Jennings struggled with last camp, causing him to miss significant time. Shanahan is hopeful but cautious, knowing rushing Jennings back could invite disaster.

General Manager John Lynch echoed Shanahan’s careful stance, praising Jennings as a core piece of the team both on and off the field. “Jauan’s a big part of who we are,” Lynch said, noting Jennings’ reputation for grit and physicality. But as any calf strain can linger longer than expected, the 49ers are wisely avoiding any rush. The wide receiver depth is already stretched thin, so Jennings’ health is crucial to keeping the offense competitive. But while Jennings fights back from injury, simmering contract tensions add a complex layer to the saga.

Jauan Jennings’ extension talks stall

Jennings is entering the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million deal he signed last May and is pressing for a new extension. However, the 49ers front office is digging in its heels. After massive contracts for Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy, and a roster overhaul that slashed costs elsewhere, they’re unwilling to give Jennings a big new deal – at least for now. Insider Tim Kawakami reports “the two sides are not close” to an agreement amid the delicate financial balancing act.

Shanahan swiftly addressed rumors suggesting Jennings’ absence from the field was a contract-related stunt. “You can ask him that, but he tells me it’s his calf, and the calf shows. So, [we] got to be delicate with those calves,” Shanahan said bluntly. He confirmed that no trade request has come from Jennings. Shanahan’s tone suggests cautious optimism but no guarantees.

The situation is tense and layered. Jennings knows the wide receiver market is hot. And with Aiyuk sidelined for an extended time, his moment to cash in is now. The 49ers need Jennings on the field more than ever. But apparently don’t want to rewrite the contract books just yet. Shanahan and Lynch clearly value Jennings on the team, but the financial muscle remains flexed tightly. If Jennings misses significant time or tensions boil over, a public showdown or trade demand could be looming as the roster cut deadline approaches.