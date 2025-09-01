Jauan Jennings Has Already Played His Final Game For 49ers Despite John Lynch’s Strong Trade Stance, per Insider

It’s not just a calf strain, it’s a standoff. That’s how insider Grant Cohn describes Jauan Jennings’ absence from the 49ers. Officially, the wide receiver has been out since early camp due to an injury. Unofficially, Cohn hints that Jennings might have already played his final game when he suited up against the Cardinals in January, ending with these stats: 7 receptions over 52 yards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After a breakout season with 975 yards, Jauan Jennings wants a major raise. Reports say he’s eyeing over $20 million per year, a number that would put him among the NFL’s top 20 paid receivers. For a seventh-round pick who capitalized when Brandon Aiyuk and others were sidelined, the timing is perfect. The 49ers, however, still view him as more of a role player than a core piece.

Grant Cohn reported the 49ers believe Jennings is bluffing. He demanded an extension or a trade before camp. But has received neither. Since the fourth day of camp, he hasn’t practiced, citing a calf injury many assume would vanish with a new deal. San Francisco can’t verify the injury. And Cohn notes the precedent set when Christian McCaffrey pulled himself out before Week 1 despite being cleared. The team didn’t question him then, so how could they question Jennings now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s where the standoff comes in. Jennings risks losing millions if he plays and suffers a serious injury, while holding out lets him collect checks and protect his long-term value. From Cohn’s perspective, “Jennings wants out and seems prepared to do what it takes to get the 49ers to trade him. I’m guessing that Jennings has played in his final game with the 49ers.” But the 49ers are seeing things a bit differently.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Oct 10, 2024 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings 15 leaves the tunnel during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20241010_SMB_ab9_0003

General manager John Lynch made it pretty clear when he was asked about Jennings’ trade request: “He asked for it and we’ve moved on. We’re not doing that. We’re moving forward.” Lynch maintains that Jennings’ calf issue is genuine and not just a “hold-in.” But he didn’t confirm whether Jennings will be available for Week 1. This leaves the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, San Francisco is working hard to increase the depth of their receivers. With Deebo Samuel traded to Washington and Brandon Aiyuk sidelined for at least a month, the roster is looking a bit bare. The team has brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Russell Gage, while also counting on Ricky Pearsall and Skyy Moore. Jennings’ absence is definitely felt, but with every injury and roster shake-up, his leverage seems to grow.

AD

Right now, both sides are standing their ground. But unless the 49ers give in, this standoff might cost Jennings his tenure in San Francisco. The big question now is: Will Jauan Jennings be ready to suit up for the 49ers’ season opener against the Seahawks?

Reasons the 49ers should not budge on Jauan Jennings’ contract

For Lynch, it’s not Jennings; it’s establishing a precedent. The 49ers were smart this offseason. They signed their guys early so they could steer clear of contract issues. If they suddenly cave to Jennings, who is more of a role guy, it would eat away at that strategy. And besides, the fact of the matter is that Jennings isn’t worth $20 million annually in the modern-day NFL. The front office’s silence last spring, as other superstars were being inked, spoke volumes: Jennings isn’t a part of their plans for the future.

The 49ers have stared down these standoffs before, and they know the cost of caving. With Purdy, Kittle, and Warner already secured, Jennings simply doesn’t have the leverage to force their hand. Giving him what he wants now would undercut the team’s stance with bigger stars down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Tim Kawakami noted: “What I’ve heard from the 49ers’ side is they don’t want to do anything… Everything I’ve heard is he wants a lot, and the 49ers are offering very little, if I can generalize it like that. It’s far apart. It’s pretty clear it’s not close.”

San Francisco’s offense is deep enough to survive without him, especially with Demarcus Robinson and a healthy roster stepping in. Jennings risks losing far more than the team by sitting out, and sooner or later, he may realize the gamble wasn’t worth the payout.