Jauan Jennings’ Hope For New Contract Is Slowly Fading Away After 49ers WR Got Bad News at Training Camp

This isn’t how anyone expected it to go. A year ago, Jauan Jennings scored a touchdown that epitomized why the 49ers got him in the draft: all grit, gut, and clutch to keep a drive alive. Flash forward to the 2025 training camp, and that old storyline is falling apart quickly. The man who used to be so brilliant on third downs is now walking a tightrope, both figuratively and, we may learn, unfortunately and quite possibly literally. There’s something wrong in Santa Clara, and the 49er wide receiver, once seen as indispensable, might be drifting toward dispensable.

Jennings signed a 2-year extension for $15.39 million in May of 2024 that had only $1.17 million in salary for 2025 and is underpaid according to CBS Sports. But in 2024, he set career highs: 77 catches, 975 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns. He was one ejection shy of 1,000 yards. But was a great 3rd-down guy. He got praise, and the 49ers’ George Kittle even publicly lobbied for people to realize his value by calling him “Third and Jauan,” saying he’s physical and he’s clutch. Now, let’s go over how it went wrong, because this is not just about a contract. It’s a matter of timing, trust, and a rotten break at the worst possible time.

Jauan Jennings didn’t just miss practice. Coaches pulled him midway through a session because of a calf problem, and alarm bells went off. “It’s the second time he’s had that problem,” reported 49ers insider Grant Cohn. “When they say ‘calf,’ Niners fans know what that really means… It could be the Achilles,” he continued in his video on X. And the problem was not just a bum leg. He is 28, the age at which Christian McCaffrey also had his ongoing issues with his Achilles. The Niners know the signs. And the worst part? This is an injury that could not have come at a worse time for Jennings, as he prepared to use the 2025 season as a catapult into free agency or, at worst, to demonstrate that he is worthy of another extension. Instead, he is in the rehab room.

Pro Football Network diagnosed Jauan Jennings’ injury as a ‘setback,’ and he hasn’t made any progress toward returning. For a player on thin ice with an expiring contract, it’s about as bad as it gets. Let’s rewind for context. Jennings signed a two-year, $15.39 million extension with the 49ers in May 2024 following a 2023 postseason campaign. It seemed like a smart business move, until now. Signing that deal, he pushed free agency back until he turns 29. That’s an age when most non-star wide receivers stop commanding big contracts, as Grant Cohn pointed out: “30-year-old receivers don’t get paid unless they’re Pro Bowlers. He should’ve waited… he might’ve pulled $20 million a year.”

And to top it all off, he didn’t even play hardball. Jennings didn’t hold out. Neither did he hold in. He continued to play, apparently under a handshake deal that the team would look out for him. But beyond words, only contractual promises survive injuries. Now, injuries have sidelined him, and the team is paying him less than he’s worth. Sports Illustrated later confirmed that the 49ers aren’t showing much desire to move out of either of these players and noted that the team “seems unwilling to extend Jauan Jennings’ contract,” considering his current status and arc.

Here’s the funny part: Even with all the contract issues and his leg injury, the 49ers still need Jauan Jennings. The 49ers might not play Brandon Aiyuk, and quarterbacks don’t target George Kittle as much as they used to. The plan for this year? Give him more chances and see if he can step up as the team’s second-best receiver, or maybe even the top guy, if needed. But it all depended on one thing: staying healthy, which is already falling apart.

Is Kyle Shanahan second-guessing Jauan Jennings’ future in 2025?

Kyle Shanahan stripped Jennings of all privileges because of his handling of the training camp situation. Jauan Jennings hasn’t participated in full team drills since July 27, when he was pulled from practice with a recurring calf injury. Sports Illustrated called it a “setback,” and Pro Football Network reported he hasn’t shown any progress toward returning. The wide receiver faces terrible timing, especially since he’s entering a contract year and depends on availability for leverage.

The 49ers haven’t given an update on his status, and Kyle Shanahan has mostly dodged questions about Jennings’ future. There’s no formal trade request or team statement, but the silence is deafening. Multiple reports say the 49ers have quietly started monitoring the veteran receiver market, with names like Amari Cooper appearing in media discussions as possible additions. When the front office starts looking outside, rarely, they rarely have doubts about who’s already on the roster.

Jennings’ value hasn’t disappeared. With Brandon Aiyuk rehabbing from ligament damage, Jennings is one of the team’s most experienced receivers. But his role is now in limbo more because of uncertainty than performance. If he had stayed healthy, he might have played himself into a breakout season and earned the team a 3rd round compensatory pick by 2026. Instead, he’s the player who was going to rise but never got the chance to take off.