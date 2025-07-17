Jauan Jennings Is Irreplaceable to Kyle Shanahan Amid Strong Steelers Interest, Says 49ers Insider

Jauan Jennings wasn’t supposed to be a star. He began his career on the 49ers’ practice squad, seen as nothing more than just depth. But by 2024, after Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL and trades reshaped San Francisco’s receiving corps, Jennings stepped into the spotlight and delivered a career-best 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns. What makes his rise even more remarkable is that he did it while being one of the most underpaid receivers in the league, earning just $7.5 million in 2025 despite outperforming far bigger names.

Now Jauan wants compensation matching his breakout season. He’s 28 now and dead set on not becoming another cautionary tale. This marks the third straight year a 49ers receiver has pushed for better terms. Deebo Samuel (traded to Washington) and Aiyuk’s renegotiations came before him. After a career-best campaign, Jennings is no longer just a role player. He’s seen what happens to productive veterans who accept below-market deals. The ghosts of Steve Smith Sr. (Ravens’ WR1 at just $3.5M annually) and Adam Thielen (near-1,000 yards at 33 for $4–6M) loom large. Jennings is fighting for a contract that respects his production before his prime years slip away.

Jauan Jennings has always been the heart of Kyle Shanahan‘s offense. His coach says it best: “I think Jauan was born this confident. He’s always like that… He’s as confident as it gets.” That belief creates magic, like when he destroyed the Rams with 11 catches for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns, or his Super Bowl moment where he joined Nick Foles as the only players to both throw and catch a touchdown in the big game.

Teammates love his fight, coaches can count on him every play, and his blocks show what 49ers football is all about. As Kyle said, “I think that’s one of his best assets. He’s a very talented player, but Jauan never feels he can be denied. That’s why he’s been so important to us over the years.“ Letting a leader like Jennings go wouldn’t just hurt the team – it might break something special.

Guess that’s why the 49ers are standing firm… For now. Despite Jennings entering the final year of his contract and seeking an extension, San Francisco has rebuffed all trade inquiries. “Several teams have called about Jennings, but the 49ers have no interest in moving him,“ ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. This hardline stance comes after Jennings’ stats last season established him as a vital piece of the offense. And guess what? David Lombardi seconds that thought. Because in the humble, true, opinion of the 49ers’ beat reporter: “Those aren’t easily replaceable attributes, especially on a team with built-in uncertainty at the receiver position. Aiyuk is still recovering from ACL and MCL tears and may miss the start of the season, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, who recently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge, might also be unavailable due to a potential NFL suspension.”

On the flip side, though, the Niners’ $45M cap space hides painful realities: $90M in dead money and escalating contracts for Purdy/Bosa/Aiyuk. Paying Jauan Jennings risks future flexibility. But losing him to Pittsburgh would cost more than stats – it strips Shanahan’s offense of its identity.

Jauan Jennings is at the top of the Steelers wish list

At just $4.3M, he’s the last bargain, keeping their culture intact before the cap bill comes due. So, when trade rumors began swirling? The panic wasn’t just about stats – it was about soul. Yet whispers from Santa Clara suggests Kyle Shanahan may have already identified a potential replacement, quietly preparing for the possibility of life after Jennings.

Because the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the most aggressive suitor for 49ers wide receiver… Yes! That’s despite Schefty’s comments. They view him as the perfect physical complement to newly acquired DK Metcalf. Multiple league sources confirm Pittsburgh’s front office has made repeated inquiries about the breakout receiver. His NFL seventh-best contested catch rate and knack for dominating in traffic are exactly what’s pulling them in. “Jennings checks every box for what we want in a receiver,” Chris Carter of Locked on Steelers revealed. They noted his 6’3″, 212-pound frame and team-first mentality would instantly upgrade their offense.

Jennings’ appeal to Pittsburgh goes beyond stats. His league-leading 20 contested catches last season, ranking ahead of stars like A.J. Brown, and reputation as a punishing blocker have drawn comparisons to Steelers legend Hines Ward. With George Pickens now in Dallas, Pittsburgh sees Jennings as the ideal WR2 to pair with Metcalf, creating one of the NFL’s most physically imposing receiving duos for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers are reportedly prepared to offer significant draft capital to land their target.

But there has to be a green light from San Fran. Which is only blinking RED, for now. As training camp approaches, the 49ers face an impossible choice – pay the playmaker… OR lose him to a hungry Steelers team.