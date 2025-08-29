Jauan Jennings Makes Big Contract Demand After John Lynch Shuts Down WR’s Trade Request, Per 49ers Insider

The 49ers won’t budge on Jauan Jennings despite the chaos surrounding him. Jennings hobbled off practice with a calf injury during training camp’s fourth day. So, that means he hasn’t stepped onto the field since July 27. Now, with less than 10 days remaining before the season kicks off, his Week 1 availability remains murky at best. But the question is, even if he’s healthy, will he play? By the looks of it, NO! Because JJ wants the big boy paycheck after his career-best 2024 season. And this has been going on for a month. But here’s where it gets interesting.

Jennings enters his final year under team control with zero long-term security. So, he’s eyeing a new extension, equivalent to $20 million+ annually, according to Tim Kawakami’s reporting on 95.7 The Game Thursday. That’s top-20 wide receiver money for a guy currently making $7.5 million per season. “What I’ve heard from NFL circles is, ‘What Jauan’s asking for is high’. Above $20M per year and maybe a lot above $20M per year. To put him in the top-20 or so of WRs,” the radio station shared on their X handle.

“What I’ve heard from the 49ers’ side is they don’t want to do anything… Everything I’ve heard is he wants a lot and the 49ers are offering very little, if I can generalize it like that. It’s far apart. It’s pretty clear it’s not close,” Kawakami explained.

The gap between the player’s demand and what the team is willing to give has turned the saga into a canyon that neither side seems willing to cross.

Jennings earned his shot at bigger money last season when he stepped up as San Francisco’s go-to threat. He remained consistent with only 1 fumble and catching 77 out of the 113 passes targeted for him. But you could see it in his performance in week 14 against the Bears. A 38-13 rout where he opened the scoring after capping a five-play drive with a seven-yard score. It became evident, he was playing for that contract. And it came in May: two years, $15 million. But the shine didn’t last long. Cracks showed once he watched the front office hand out bigger checks to bigger names.

From Brock Purdy to George Kittle, the Niners have been stacking headline deals that pushed the payroll to its ceiling. Jennings isn’t in that superstar tier, but he read the room. With San Francisco juggling injury woes in the receiver room, he saw an opening…leverage for something more than “good value” money.

Bradon Aiyuk is in rehab. Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and suspended Demarcus Robinson leave massive holes in the depth chart. Only Ricky Pearsall, newly signed Skyy Moore, and new addition, on a 1-year deal, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, remain healthy and available.

However, given his own calf issue, it’s safe to say that Jennings’s leverage disappears if he can’t stay healthy and productive on the field. And maybe, that’s why the front office isn’t listening to such high demands. Plus, given the injury-ridden receiver room, John Lynch has also shut down his trade requests.

John Lynch addresses Jauan Jennings trade drama head-on

John Lynch dropped the hammer on August 28, confirming what everyone suspected but nobody wanted to say out loud. Jauan Jennings asked for a trade months ago. But they can’t afford to lose any more receivers for now. Lynch’s blunt admission in Santa Clara ended weeks of whispered speculation about why their leading receiver from last season has barely touched the practice field.

The calf injury excuse only tells half the story. Lynch acknowledged the elephant in the room when pressed about Jennings’ mysterious absence. “There’s a lot that goes into that,” Lynch explained. “Both things can be true, you know. He wants a new contract, and he’s got a hurt calf, so I think people want to assume one or the other. Both things can be true.” The GM’s candor revealed what fans already knew—contract disputes and physical ailments don’t exist in separate vacuums.

Lynch made his position crystal clear regarding any potential trade. “He asked for [a trade] and we’ve moved on,” Lynch stated firmly. “We’re not doing that, so we’re moving forward.” The message couldn’t be clearer—Jennings either plays for San Francisco or sits out entirely. Brock Purdy desperately needs familiar targets as the season approaches, but Jennings’ dual injury-contract situation leaves everything uncertain. Lynch’s hardline stance shows the 49ers won’t reward holdout behavior, even if it means entering Week 1 with a skeleton crew at receiver.