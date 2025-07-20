Jauan Jennings Quietly Using Brandon Aiyuk’s Methods Amid 49ers Contract Standoff

“A squeaky wheel has to be silent sometime and know when to squeak.” This is what Brandon Aiyuk told the press conference after signing his extension. A bold and calculated analogy. Much like the fiasco he created with the San Francisco 49ers. His holdout was a public affair. Active in social media but not in training camp, Aiyuk made sure he had leverage in the negotiation room with guerrilla strategies. At one instance, he took to social media and said, “money talks, bulls— walks” after GM John Lynch said that the team wanted to pay Aiyuk.

At another point, Aiyuk claimed he had back and neck issues because of which he didn’t take part in practice. The 49ers eventually relented and agreed on a four-year, $120 million extension. However, in just week 7, Aiyuk suffered a significant knee injury that left him out of the team to this day. The 49ers would want to forget everything that happened last year with Aiyuk, but Jauan Jennings will not let them.

Jauan is the latest Niner to push for a contract extension ahead of training camp, threatening a trade request if one doesn’t materialize. The pattern is familiar. Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk made noise in 2024. Nick Bosa held out in 2023. Deebo Samuel the year before that. Jennings might follow suit—appearing at camp to avoid fines but withholding from practice until his deal is addressed. He skipped mandatory minicamp in June, citing a minor calf injury.

49ers insider Cam Inman reported the situation in The Mercury News, noting Jennings’ contract expires after this season. “Wide receiver Jauan Jennings wants a contract extension before camp or he’ll request a trade, a source confirmed last week,” Inman wrote. “This contract drama won’t parallel Brandon Aiyuk’s from a year ago, but, like Aiyuk, Jennings could show up to avoid fines and opt not to practice… Jennings bypassed mandatory minicamp in June with what coach Kyle Shanahan termed a minor calf issue.”

San Fran will want to resolve the current circumstance with Jennings ASAP. With training camp beginning on the 22nd, they will want Jennings to be a part of it. Of course, that’s if the organization wants to retain him. And why wouldn’t they? He had a stellar last season, contributing 10 TDs, 77 receptions, and 975 yards. Narrowly missing the thousand-yard mark. Even head coach Kyle Shanahan has nothing but praise for him. “It’s just a mindset that he has, that no one can stop him,” said Shanahan. Ultimately, what stopped him was a contract, which the 49ers might delay if they have plans to trade him.

The Steelers want Jauan Jennings

The current contract that Jennings is under is valued at $7.5 million a year. He received this deal last year, where they gave him a 2-year extension. But the 49ers’ analysts believe that Jennings will agree to a $15-$17.5 million a year contract. That will put him alongside Cooper Kupp and Jerry Jeudy. If the 49ers are not willing to dish out that much, it is likely that we may see Juan Jennings in different colors next season. In black and gold, maybe.

With the Pickens trade, the Steelers desperately need an upgrade for their WR corps. According to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report “Pittsburgh is flush with draft capital next year, having added a Day 2 pick from the Dallas Cowboys to the coffers during the Pickens trade. That 2026 third-rounder could be leveraged as part of a package that springs Jennings free from San Francisco… Especially if the Steelers are willing to part with a replacement receiver in the deal.” The Steelers might actively offer a Day 2 pick and Calvin Austin III to persuade the 49ers to part with Jennings.

However, the 49ers are also desperate to retain their wideouts. After all, with Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall still listed on the PUP chart, they do not want to lose another. In fact, ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed that Juan Jennings will not leave the 49ers. Although this loses them leverage when negotiating contracts, it is likely that the 49ers will meet the demands of Jennings. In the end, it’s between paying more for Jennings or seeing him leave. And right now, the 49ers don’t have the leeway to choose the latter.