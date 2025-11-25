Jauan Jennings Risks Huge Punishment After Panthers DB’s Below the Belt Punch

The final whistle in the San Francisco 49ers vs Carolina Panthers game didn’t end the hostilities; it just moved them to a new venue. The Week 12 matchup exploded when the defensive back Tre’Von Moehrig punched the wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the lower abdomen. But the receiver took his revenge after the referees blew the final whistle.

As the game ended with the Niners’ victory and players walked off the field after shaking hands, Jennings also punched the defensive back. Moehrig did not throw a punch back and stayed calm. He knew Jennings was angry about the below-the-belt punch earlier in the game. But the receiver has risked huge punishment with his act.

The NFL could suspend him for the Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers player could also face similar punishment.

The league suspended Detroit Lions‘ safety Brian Branch for his wild post-game brawl with the Kansas City Chiefs‘ wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster in Week 6. Today’s game did not escalate into a wild brawl like the Week 6 matchup, as teammates intervened to separate both players before anything serious happened on the field.

The game was rough and competitive from start to finish. While Jennings recorded 5 receptions for 41 yards and the sole receiving touchdown of the game, Moehrig also logged 8 tackles (4 solo). Apart from individual contests, there were plenty of turnovers.

While the Panthers intercepted quarterback Brock Purdy three times, his counterpart, Bryce Young, also had two interceptions and one sack. Yet, the fight between the two players raised the heat.

Both players also had plenty to say about each other in their locker room interviews.

Jauan Jennings and Tre’Von Moehrig reveal their stance

The 49ers receiver played a physical game and turned up the intensity when the team needed it. Jennings is their top receiver with 37 receptions for 419 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games. So, he boasted a little about his strength and power after the altercation.

“It came out of nowhere. It’s probably just the history of me playing ball. I play hard, I’m physically stronger than a lot of DBs out there,” Jennings said. “A lot of things happen between the whistle.”

It all comes down to frustration boiling over. Late in the game, cameras caught Tre’von Moehrig hitting Jauan Jennings in the groin, and Jennings didn’t fire back in that moment. Instead, he tried to get the officials to call it. After the game, when Jennings said he was “just responding to some childish behavior,” he was basically letting everyone know that Moehrig’s cheap shot is what triggered his reaction.

On the other hand, Moehrig claimed that Jennings pushed him on the back after the play. The defensive back also accused Jennings of talking crazy, which led him to punch the receiver.

“Nothing ever dirty in my game has ever been like that, unless it was kind of earned. It just kind of manifested in this way. When I do some stuff after the play, talking crazy,” the Panthers player said. “He pushed me in the back of the play.”

So, both players were pushing each other during the contests, and they finally erupted. Yet, all eyes are on the NFL now as they remain committed to keeping the image of the sport clean for the viewers across the world.