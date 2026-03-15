Joey Bosa’s Mom Reacts to His Potential Reunion With Brother Nick at 49ers Amid $54.86M Cap Hit

Essentials Inside The Story Joey Bosa linked with 49ers as mother fuels reunion buzz

Nick Bosa contract restructure frees $17.2M, boosting San Francisco speculation

Seahawks emerge as alternate landing spot amid limited market concerns

A potential family reunion could be in the cards for the Bosa brothers, and their mom wants to share this with the world. After Joey Bosa wrapped up his one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, several reports have linked him to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise where his brother, Nick, serves as a defensive lineman. This speculation soon made its way to Cheryl Bosa’s Instagram.

On Saturday, Cheryl Bosa shared Preme Sports’ Instagram post, which suggested that Joey Bosa could end up becoming Nick’s teammate. With free agency slowing down and Joey still unsigned, many experts think the idea of Bosa joining San Francisco has become more realistic. As the post shared by Cheryl highlighted, the Niners recently gained financial flexibility after tweaking Nick’s contract.

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The new arrangement reportedly freed up $17.2 million in cap space for 2026. It also leaves Nick Bosa with a massive $54.86 million cap hit for the following season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This has to be the biggest reason why many experts tied the veteran defender to the 49ers. Both CBS Sports and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed them as the most logical landing spot for Bosa.

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Moreover, another crucial factor favoring the situation is the team’s roster situation. San Francisco currently needs help on the edge after losing two key players this offseason. First, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott joined the Tennessee Titans, while defensive end Bryce Huff hung up his cleats at 27 in an unexpected move.

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In addition, pass rushers Clelin Ferrell and Yetur Gross-Matos were also among the team’s free agents entering the new league year. So, now the focus shifts to Joey, whose hamstring issues from last year could lower his prospects.

This could be a reason why no team has locked him in yet. But despite the health struggles, he finished the year with five sacks and forced five fumbles across fifteen games, alongside a career-high two pass deflections in the process.

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In a league as vast as the NFL, seeing two brothers share the same locker room is surprisingly rare. The last instance came in 2020 when the Pittsburgh Steelers reunited siblings T. J. Watt and Derek Watt after signing the fullback in March. The move brought the Watt brothers together for the 2020 season.

In the past, the 49ers have onboarded players with injury histories. So, it won’t be surprising if they offer Joey a short-term deal worth around $5 to $6.5 million (a fair reduction from his deal from last year, worth around $12 million). It would be a low-risk prove-it deal that strengthens their pass rush while also creating a rare opportunity for the Bosa brothers to play together.

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The two have not worn the same jersey since their time at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida. But amid these rumors, other NFL teams could pursue the veteran player as well. Here’s a look at another team that could be Joey Bosa’s next home if this one doesn’t work out.

Joey Bosa emerges as a potential defensive boost for Seattle

After a dominating Super Bowl run, the Seattle Seahawks have been struggling to keep their roster intact. The team ‌lost many important free agents on both sides of the ball after they left to land bigger contracts elsewhere.

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For instance, the Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III, has recently joined the Kansas City Chiefs after Seattle didn’t place the franchise tag on him.

Yet, these exits weigh more heavily on the defensive side. It could lead the Seahawks to pursue more experienced options still available on the market.

Joey Bosa can easily fit on the team’s roster as he’s coming off a solid season with the Bills. Under head coach Mike Macdonald’s leadership, Seattle’s defense has developed a reputation for getting strong production from its players.

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With age catching up, Bosa wouldn’t necessarily need to carry the entire group on his shoulders. The Seahawks could assign him a defined role within the system. They could leverage his experience and pass-rushing ability to exert pressure on quarterbacks.

At the same time, his presence could also free up opportunities for teammates along the defensive line. Meanwhile, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pointed out that Joey Bosa may have a limited market.

“With Maxx Crosby (presumably) back on the trade market—and with multiple edge-rushers already agreeing to deals—Bosa’s market may be limited to contenders who believe they can win within the next season or two,” Knox wrote.

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The Baltimore Ravens almost closed a deal on Maxx Crosby. But his failure to pass the medical tests pushed him back onto the market. As Knox mentioned, teams close to competing for a championship could actually go after Bosa. So, who could be a better option than Seattle? If the Seahawks want a proven veteran presence on the edge, Joey Bosa could be a move worth considering.