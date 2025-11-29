John Lynch Confirms Stance on Brandon Aiyuk’s Return After Voiding 49ers WR’s Contract

The 49ers are saying they’ve moved on, but it seems like everyone else is still stuck on the past. A contract issue from months ago popped back up last week, and now San Francisco is left to explain why one of their star players doesn’t have guaranteed money for 2026 anymore. The timing feels off, and the stakes are high. Now, the team is trying to smooth over a situation that they thought was already behind them.

Before their Monday night victory against Carolina, another twist came to light: the team had voided Brandon Aiyuk’s 2026 guarantees during training camp. Reports suggest this decision was linked to missed meetings and skipped team activities, which the front office saw as a breach of responsibility. HC Kyle Shanahan was also disappointed as it was “extremely unusual” for him too, to see this happen.

But John Lynch has addressed it directly now, clarifying the whole thing.

“Brandon’s rehabbing. He’s trying to get back on the field. Some things were reported this week that happened a long time ago. I think both sides probably have moved on from that,” Lynch said.

Still, he also noted the franchise acted only after a team rule was violated.

“There are things that happen, there’s basic rules, team rules, league rules. I can tell you, as a team, we don’t have many. The ones we do have are very important to us, and when they’re not adhered to—this is the first time it’s happened in our tenure. We felt like we had no other recourse as to exercise those things,” Lynch said.

Shanahan had also said how “it takes a lot of things to get a contract voided.”

“We want nothing more for Brandon to come back and be a part of this team because he’s a really good football player, and he’s done a lot for our team, and we’re very appreciative for that. We’re better when he’s on the field,” Lynch added.

Since joining in 2020, Aiyuk has been a top-tier wide receiver and has been a key part of their offense. Aiyuk reportedly declined to file a grievance, clearing the way for a potential release after the season. That revelation reignited questions about whether the relationship could be salvaged.

However, the broader picture remains unchanged. Aiyuk has not played since tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee last season. He opened 2025 on the PUP list, leaving San Francisco without one of its most consistent producers. The voided guarantees now loom over any discussions about his future, especially with reports that the team has considered a postseason trade.

For now, the 49ers continue their playoff push without him. And despite Lynch’s public reassurance, the gap between wanting Aiyuk back and preparing to move on grows clearer by the week.

Along with the Aiyuk problems, the 49ers are also facing renewed questions at quarterback.

John Lynch backs Brock Purdy as calls for a bench grow louder

The 49ers walked out of Monday night with a win. They also stepped into a week of quarterback questions. Brock Purdy’s three-interception start against Carolina reopened a debate San Francisco hoped it had settled long ago. Now, with Cleveland ahead, the scrutiny has shifted again, this time from outside and inside the building.

John Lynch isn’t wavering. On NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers Game Plan, Lynch pointed to history. He recalled Purdy’s four-interception outing against Baltimore in 2023 and the immediate response the following week.

“He had a rough game,” Lynch said. “The following week… he played a really aggressive, efficient game.”

He believes the same rebound is coming. However, Lynch also acknowledged the challenge isn’t the past. It’s Cleveland’s defense. He called it a tougher matchup than Carolina, noting the Browns’ strong front and secondary. The weather could add to the difficulty. Even so, Lynch said Purdy stayed within the scheme on Monday. The issue, he noted, was timing.

“Sometimes was a little late to…those things are very fixable.”

Purdy’s season has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Injuries have kept him in and out of the lineup. For a quarterback with a five-year, $265 million contract, the room for patience is shrinking, which has led to more outside chatter.

One of them is Grant Cohn of the 49ers on SI. He argued the team should sit Purdy this week.

“The 49ers should not play Brock Purdy against the Cleveland Browns,” he posted on X.

His reasoning is to avoid another setback against a dominant defense.

Mac Jones has added fuel to that conversation. He’s played nine games, racking up 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading some fans to see a potential competition brewing.

Despite all this, it seems like Purdy is still set to start on Sunday. Lynch’s message is clear: trust the process. However, not everyone is convinced. The upcoming game will be crucial in determining which side gains the upper hand.