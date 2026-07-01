“Just Quiet Down”: Brandon Aiyuk Receives Stark Warning from Ex-Commanders HC Amid 49ers Standoff

Brandon Aiyuk has finally gone scorched earth in the quest to liberate himself from the San Francisco 49ers. In a recent YouTube video, the 28-year-old wide receiver called his former agent, Ryan Williams, and the Niners general manager, John Lynch, “weirdoes” and “creepy predators.” He even said the GM once apologized for head coach Kyle Shanahan “because his head coach got the temperament of a f****ng toddler and was speaking out the side of his f****ng mouth to me.” But as BA goes swinging for the fences, is this really helping his NFL career? Former Washington Commanders (Redskins) head coach Jay Gruden doesn’t think so.

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“He’s kind of not helping himself in any way, shape, or form,” Gruden said on the Kevin Sheenan Show. “First, he’s got to get off the do-not-report list. He’s got to get off of that to become eligible. Got to go to camp. It’s still the right to the 49ers and in the NFL right now, so there’s nothing we can do, or Washington can do.

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“But yeah, he needs to just quiet down. He needs to get himself reinstated. He needs to do things the right way. Report to the 49ers, and then hopefully they release him, and he becomes available. I mean, that’s the only option that he has. So, he’s got to clean up his act, or he won’t be playing football anywhere.”

GM Lynch had already shut the door on Aiyuk’s time with the Niners earlier this year in January, but the decision to put Aiyuk on the Reserve list was made last December – a month after the Niners voided his 2026 guarantees. Since then, Aiyuk’s been absent from all offseason workouts so far, bashing the 49ers, and shared the only date when he’ll be back with them.

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“We is not cool,” Aiyuk said. “We don’t be cool, and I will never be stepping in that building except for on Oct. 19 when I come through with that belt.”

October 19 is when the Niners host the Commanders, and Aiyuk chose that date to make another statement. But none of this will help him land in the capital. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Aiyuk still hasn’t filed the paperwork necessary to get him off that Reserve/DNR list. Until that happens, Aiyuk is reportedly “untradeable.” If he shows up and if the Niners cut or trade him, BA will only get a veteran minimum deal to prove himself.

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Will that team be the Commanders? Jay Gruden believes there’s a possibility, but only if they have a real need, and if they can handle Brandon Aiyuk’s off-field presence.

“Obviously, if they took a chance on him, they feel like they can control him a little bit,” Gruden said. “And I think moving forward, if there’s a quarterback in the NFL that can control him a little bit, his personality and all that good stuff, it’ll probably be Jayden [Daniels].”

Brandon Aiyuk can continue his social media battle against the Niners and keep leaning into the chaos. But none of that changes the fact that he still has to get right with the league before anybody can even seriously think about where he’s playing next.