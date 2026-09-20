“Just Started Crying”: George Kittle’s Wife Claire Reveals Emotional Reaction to 49ers TE Returning After Career-Threatening Injury

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has spent months fighting his way back after tearing his right Achilles during San Francisco’s wild-card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The tight end revealed that the moment of the injury felt like someone “pulled the trigger.” That injury ended his season and created uncertainty over his future in the league.

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According to UT Southwestern Medical Center, Achilles tendon tears are among the most severe injuries an athlete can face, and some can be career-ending. However, Kittle was determined. He wanted to bounce back for the 2026 season. And when the 32-year-old TE was able to achieve his goal, it marked a major milestone moment for his wife, Claire.

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“Oh my gosh. I’m just started crying,” Claire said as George ran onto the field. “I’m feeling good. I’m just so proud of him. He’s gonna do great.”

Kittle’s wife, Claire, co-hosts Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up with Kristin Juszczyk, wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk. As the two followed the team to Melbourne, Australia, for the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game there, they shared how emotional it felt to finally see George back on the field.

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“George is so back!” Kristin said on season 2 of the series. “We ended the season on such a sad note. And then fast forward here, we’re in Australia. George is playing the first game. It’s like insane.”

After undergoing surgery, the tight end revealed that doctors considered the injury a best-case scenario because the tear occurred near his soleus and did not need drilling into his heel. The recovery required nine to 12 months, but Kittle was ahead of the timeline.

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The 49ers activated him from the physically unable to perform list on August 23. Within less than eight months, an NFL insider gave a positive update about Kittle practicing in full pads and moving one step closer to the season opener.

And then came Melbourne.

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The tight end was cleared to play against the Rams. For Claire, watching him return was about more than seeing a seven-time Pro Bowler back in uniform. It was seeing his dearest one overcome one of the most difficult stretches of his career.

Before the scoreboard, before the cheers, and before George could make his first play, Claire already experienced the moment differently.

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San Francisco opened the 2026 regular season at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, and the 49ers rolled to a 27-7 win over the Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also acknowledged what Kittle’s return meant to the team.

“It felt awesome having those guys back. George not as long. He just missed the one playoff game, but I know it’s huge for those guys just from a mental standpoint, getting over that hump, getting out playing again. Their impact you could feel throughout the game,” said Shanahan post-game.

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However, the 32-year-old TE was a bit rusty as he recorded two passes for 12 yards, and concerns were raised about his blocking ability. He posted a 49.8 run-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus, which was one of the worst games since his performance in the 2023 playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys.

But the tight end practiced on Friday and reportedly refuses to stay on the team’s injury report, as the Niners prepare for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.