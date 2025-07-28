Kyle Juszczyk, Fred Warner & More React as Brock Purdy Welcomes First Child With Wife Jenna

While the rest of the league was chasing training camp glory and preseason predictions, 49ers QB Brock Purdy was celebrating something deeply personal. His family of two has officially upgraded to three with the addition of their daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy.

Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna Purdy made it official with an IG post. Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself, Brock and Millie, she wrote, “Millie Joleen Purdy🩷 Life just became a whole lot sweeter.” As the post gathered momentum, the whole league came together to pour in their congratulations.

Linebacker Fred Warner kept it simple with a “🙏🏾🙏🏾”, while his wife, Sydney Warner, added, “Sweet Millie!! 🥹💗💕 congratulations guys 🙏🏽” And this was only the beginning of the love from all the people who showed up.

