The San Francisco 49ers won 35-10 over the Minnesota Vikings, but the result came at a devastating cost. Niners’ starting right tackle, Colton McKivitz, suffered a serious ankle injury during the game, which left head coach Kyle Shanahan with another concern as the team makes a playoff push. Losing a reliable offensive line starter could complicate San Francisco’s plans to protect their quarterback Brock Purdy.

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NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X, “49ers RT Colton McKivitz suffered what is believed to be a season-ending fractured and dislocated left ankle. ‘We think it’s broken and dislocated, similar probably to Fred [Warner]’s last year,’ said 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan. ‘That was really crushing.'”

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McKivitz’s absence is a major setback for the Niners, especially because of his importance on the offensive line. The 30-year-old has been a regular presence at right tackle and has helped protect Brock Purdy.

So far, he has allowed just one hit and zero sacks on Purdy in 10 games. Although Purdy has been sacked 14 times this season, none of them were on McKivitz.

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His injury has now forced Shanahan to reconsider his offensive line combinations as the team needs someone to step into a starting role for the remainder of the season.

McKivitz got injured during the second quarter of San Francisco’s Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on November 22. He went down as McCaffrey was tackled; he and Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. appeared to roll into the back of McKivitz’s left ankle. He immediately looked in pain, and the medical team helped him off the field.

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It was a gruesome scene on the field. With McKivitz’s foot turned the wrong way, teammates and Vikings players alike put their hands on their heads in shock, while McCaffrey was visibly in tears.

The team was concerned about his lower leg, which quickly grew into fears of a serious ankle injury, confirmed by Shanahan’s postgame comments.

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“We think it’s broken and dislocated, similar probably to Fred [Warner]’s last year,” Shanahan said after the game. “That was really crushing. Colton has had an unbelievable year…It was tough to see Colton go down like that.”

The injury also drew an emotional response from McKivitz’s teammates. Christian McCaffrey was disappointed after losing the right tackle, as he described him as one of the heart and soul of the team.

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“It’s brutal. He’s somebody that is one of the heart and soul of this team, a guy who shows up every day with the right attitude. He’s the standard, and we’re going to really miss him. We all love him. We’re praying for him. It’s one of the worst parts about this game is stuff like that, but we love him, and we’re going to play for him from here on out.”

His comments showed how much McKivitz meant to the Niners. Now, the Niners must find a reliable replacement. Veteran offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is among the options to take over McKivitz’s right tackle position. The coaching staff can also evaluate Austen Pleasants as it looks to add depth and maintain stability across the offensive line.

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“That’s why we brought Vederian here. He’s played a lot of football, and he stepped up really big in that game, and he’s going to continue to do that for the rest of the year for us,” Shanahan added.

But replacing an established starter like McKivitz in the middle of the season is rarely straightforward, especially against opponents capable of exploiting weakness in pass protection.

San Francisco cannot afford prolonged disruptions along its offensive front. The team will need their backups to adjust quickly and maintain the protection and blocking consistency that have supported their offense.

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While the win over Minnesota provided a positive result, McKivitz’s injury has left San Francisco with a costly concern. His recovery will be prioritized, while the Niners will face the task of moving forward without one of their regular starters.