In a league where momentum can shift with one loss, one signing, or one coaching change, Brock Purdy remains at the heart of San Francisco‘s future. The young quarterback has carried the 49ers’ hopes with efficiency. During the preseason, Purdy’s groove hasn’t wavered, going 71.4% in his limited playing time. And yet, the narrative in San Francisco isn’t just about what Purdy has done so far; it’s about the reinforcements his head coach just provided him.

Kyle Shanahan made some important decisions for Purdy’s 2025 season: a triple boost that shores up multiple positions around the young quarterback. The 49ers brought in rookie running back Jordan James from the injured reserve, welcomed back wideout Jauan Jennings from handling tension over his trade request, and signed ex-Chiefs and Seahawks receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. For a roster that preseason injuries had hammered, these three signings provide security and new options for Purdy’s attack.

Every part of this puzzle has its own value. James, who spent the entire preseason sidelined with a finger injury, gets back as depth behind Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson. He might not get opening game-day action, but his power and potential provide stability to a backfield that requires multiple competent hands. Jennings, out with a calf injury and temporarily thrust into trade rumors, is still a tough, consistent possession receiver for Purdy’s third-down throws. John Lynch states that Jauan Jennings requested a trade “a while back,” but the 49ers rejected it and have no intention of doing so. Jennings, in his final season of a two-year extension, has a cap hit of $4.258 million with more than $8 million in dead money tied to void years.

And Valdes-Scantling, who just recently made trips through Green Bay, Kansas City, and Seattle, supplies the sort of speed down the field that Shanahan enjoys featuring. His playoff résumé strengthen by a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII makes him more special. He’s a guy capable of stretching out defenses and opening up space beneath for the likes of McCaffrey.

Along with this good news, the 49ers are still navigating some players out due to being on injured lists. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke (knee) is on NFI, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is on PUP, and safety Malik Mustapha (knee) is also on PUP. Offensive lineman Isaiah Prince (knee), cornerback Jakob Robinson (forearm), and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (pectoral) have all gone on injured reserve.

49ers complete QB room with Martinez move

The 49ers also resolved their quarterback depth issue. Following the decision to waive Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley with injury designations, the roster fell into Purdy’s and former Patriots starter Mac Jones‘ hands as the sole healthy signal-callers. Rookie Kurtis Rourke is still out as he undergoes ACL surgery, and there is an obvious need for another arm in the house.

There enters Adrian Martinez, who arrives via the practice squad after being released by the New York Jets. Martinez, having blazed a trail through the UFL and a short time with the Detroit Lions, will now pick up Shanahan’s offense behind Purdy. For the 49ers, the signing is not about disrupting the depth chart but about the need for stability. A consistent scout-team quarterback is important in Shanahan’s scheme, with injuries already decimating options.

The decision reflects both Shanahan and GM John Lynch’s pragmatism. Lynch was clear when addressing Jennings’ trade request, “We’re not doing that” and equally decisive about the need for another quarterback. Martinez won’t be expected to step on the field. But his presence gives the 49ers insurance against the unpredictable. And San Francisco has learned over recent years that having insurance at quarterback never goes to waste.

Together, the moves establish an environment of equilibrium. Purdy now has healthier weapons, a secured offensive line, and a reinforced quarterback room. For Shanahan, it’s about winning with margins and maintaining a strong depth chart. And giving his young star the tools he needs to succeed. For Purdy, the message is clear: the 49ers are giving him every resource they can to keep their Super Bowl window open.