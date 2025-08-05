Kyle Shanahan Battles Pre-Broncos Injury While Sean Payton’s Athlete Adds 12 Pounds of Power

Remember Isaac Guerendo’s 76-yard dagger against Seattle last October? The rookie didn’t sprint into the end zone for glory. He slid down at the 5-yard line, a sacrifice of personal stats for Kyle Shanahan’s team’s victory. That blend of explosive talent and unflinching IQ defined his promising rookie year (84 car, 420 yds, 4 TDs, 5.0 YPC). But right now, as the Broncos loom in joint practices and a preseason clash, that sliding run feels like a metaphor for his 2025 trajectory – halted just short of where he needs to be.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered the sobering update after Day 9 of camp: Guerendo exited with a shoulder issue and is expected to miss “a few weeks.” It’s the latest setback for the dynamic back who flashed brilliance amidst injuries last season. “We have the guys who were already in the room… It’ll be a great year,” fellow back Jaleel McLaughlin remarked about the RB competition elsewhere, but in Santa Clara, the mood is tempered.

“Isaac’s got that juice, man,” Shanahan remarked earlier this summer, envisioning Guerendo as the electric complement to Christian McCaffrey. “When he hits the hole… you see it.” That vision dimmed slightly on August 2, when Guerendo, battling for the crucial RB2 role vacated by Jordan Mason, exited Niners camp clutching his shoulder.

The diagnosis? Shanahan confirmed the 2024 fourth-rounder, who flashed serious potential with 572 scrimmage yards as a rookie – It’s the latest in a frustrating pattern for the explosive back, whose rookie campaign was punctuated by a foot sprain, hamstring strain, and a late-season knee/ankle scare.

Guerendo’s absence stings, especially with Jordan Mason gone and the reliable Christian McCaffrey needing a dynamic understudy. This isn’t just a camp ding; it’s a disruption to the carefully planned ascent of a back Shanahan trusted late last year, declaring him “ready to go” when called upon. Can he regain that momentum before the real bullets fly?

Meanwhile, in the thin air of Englewood, another back is defying expectations.

After Kyle Shanahan’s team update, McLaughlin’s offseason transformation forces a rethink in Denver

Jaleel McLaughlin, the 5’7″ dynamo who entered the league undrafted and overlooked, is packing on power. He’s added a whopping 12 pounds this offseason, tipping the scales at a sturdier 199. “I think he continues to work on the passing game element… You don’t get to appreciate him until it’s tackle, and then you appreciate him because he ‘didn’t get tackled’,” praised Sean Payton, coach of the Broncos.

McLaughlin’s transformation isn’t just physical; it’s a statement. After grinding for 496 yards on just 113 carries (4.4 avg) last year – outperforming the departed Javonte Williams’ 3.7 YPC – he’s evolving from a change-of-pace novelty into a legitimate weapon.

McLaughlin’s journey mirrors a classic underdog arc – from NCAA’s all-time leading rusher (8,166 yds!) battling homelessness in youth, to buying a Jugs machine for his garage to hone his receiving chops. He moves like a created player in Madden whose agility stat is maxed out, slipping through tackles that seem certain.

Payton marvels at his resilience like others, recalling his initial assessment: “We’re thinking this is going to be a good young practice squad developmental back, and a hundred some yards later… He’s not going to get to any practice squad.” Now, bulked up and faster than ever, “I’m just going to do what I can do every time I get into the game,” he states simply.

McLaughlin isn’t just fighting for snaps alongside J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey; he’s forcing a recalculation of his ceiling. That added muscle isn’t just weight; it’s armor for the battles ahead, especially against a 49ers defense rebuilding its front.

As these two narratives unfold – Guerendo’s frustrating pause and McLaughlin’s powerful surge – they converge on the practice fields of Santa Clara this week. Joint sessions begin August 7, a prelude to Saturday’s preseason opener. Will Guerendo’s shoulder heal fast enough for him to reclaim his projected role behind CMC?

Can McLaughlin’s added bulk translate into more “didn’t get tackled” moments against a Niners D featuring old Broncos like Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga? One thing’s certain: in the high-stakes chess match between Shanahan and Payton, two running backs, shaped by vastly different paths and immediate challenges, hold unexpected keys to their teams’ early fortunes. The sliding run’s echo fades; the next chapters of grit and gain are being written now.