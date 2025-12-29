brand-logo
Kyle Shanahan Breaks Down Key Brock Purdy Ability That Has Led to 49ers Success Amid Injury-Ridden Season

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 29, 2025 | 12:39 AM EST

The San Francisco 49ers won their 12th game of the season against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium. While the head coach, Kyle Shanahan, had their plans ready, quarterback Brock Purdy showed extraordinary resilience by scrambling in the crucial moments, turning plays into scoring chances.

“It’s huge. Brock moved the chains with his legs a few times, and then he bought time a number of times to get some big plays down the field. One was the touchdown to Juice. Having a quarterback who can do things off-schedule is a huge part of our success,” Shanahan said in the post-game press conference.

Purdy’s performance helped them win 42-38, even while the injury concerns to many players, including their top tight end George Kittle, have worried the head coach.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story…

