Who would have thought the 49ers’ game against the Vikings would highlight George Kittle’s walkout moment? It was something that even shocked head coach Kyle Shanahan, who later shared his reaction.

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“I mean, I didn’t hear him talk, so I don’t know what message it was,” Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “But I was just thrown off when George ran out with the Mexican flag. I didn’t know he was Mexican. We were letting all the other guys do it. He must have stolen it from Valdez or Fred or somebody.”

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George Kittle surprised everyone when he ran onto the field carrying the Mexican flag. Kyle Shanahan thought he had picked it up from one of the 49ers’ players with Mexican roots.

Fred Warner also had a special moment before the game when he emerged from the tunnel waving a Mexican flag. His grandfather was from Mexico, and Warner grew up in California surrounded by Mexican traditions and food.

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Warner had done something similar back in 2022, before the 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca. So, Shanahan thought Kittle might have taken the flag from him. However, Kittle has always been passionate about his Mexican fan base. Ahead of the 2022 game against the Cardinals, he expressed his appreciation for the supporters.

“We know there are a lot of NFL fans in Mexico. We’re going to give it our all in the game. There are fans in Mexico who don’t have the opportunity to go to the stadium and see us live week after week as we do here. I’m excited to play there against Arizona,” Kittle said.

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His presence also made plenty of headlines during that visit. One of Kittle’s biggest fans was Mexican wrestler Pentagon Jr., also known as Penta. The two had met before and exchanged gifts. Penta gave Kittle a wrestling mask, while Kittle gifted him a No. 85 49ers jersey. Kittle also took inspiration from the wrestler’s energetic personality and adopted his famous “Cero Miedo” celebration, which means “No Fear.”

Before the 2022 game, Kittle entered the stadium wearing the mask Penta had gifted him four years earlier. Penta then surprised him with a new gold mask featuring the 49ers logo and a football facemask.

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His popularity was also reflected in jersey sales, with his jersey ranking among the NFL’s best-sellers in the country – the list, which was led by Tom Brady, per CBS Sports.

Kittle showed the same excitement ahead of the 49ers’ game against the Vikings this year.

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“I tell all my teammates to take advantage of the energy at Azteca Stadium, because I don’t think there’s another place in the world like it. When I played there, it was one of the most fun games I’ve ever had. From the National Anthem to everyone singing; it’s a beautiful atmosphere. I tell them to embrace that energy and let it propel them forward, because it’s a unique experience,” the tight end said.

After four years, the NFL finally returned to Mexico, with 85,612 fans attending the game at Estadio Azteca. The stadium had been closed for nearly two years for renovations as it prepared to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This construction work delayed the NFL’s return to Mexico.

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So, this 35-10 win meant something extra special for both the 49ers and their Mexican fans. Now, let’s wait and see how many more games the team will play there in the future.