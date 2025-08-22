Kyle Shanahan Confirms Double QB Decision After 49ers Add New Weapon for Brock Purdy

Kyle Shanahan and the team offered the most lucrative quarterback deal of the offseason, yet the real intrigue now centers on the backup order. Brock Purdy, the unquestioned starter, who signed a five-year, $265 million contract, was strongly hinted to sit out the preseason games after Week 2 against the Raiders. That too, with Shanahan intent on guarding him from injury. The spotlight shifts instead to those fighting behind him, where roster spots are on the line and every snap becomes a test before Tuesday, August 26. As the preseason finale against the Chargers on August 23 approaches, Shanahan stacked his 90-man roster with added weapons, sharpening competition before cutting it down to 53 by next week.

In a whirlwind of quarterback moves, the 49ers have brought in Tanner Mordecai on a one-year contract. The news was first shared by 49ersreporter Matt Maiocco, who posted on X, “QB Tanner Mordecai is back on the 49ers’ 90-man roster. Nate Sudfeld is not on the field or the current roster.” Sudfeld, originally drafted in 2016, spent just two days with the team before being let go, leaving Mordecai as the latest addition to the depth chart.

Kyle Shanahan’s adjustments did not end with the quarterback room. Wide receiver Skyy Moore has also joined the team, arriving from the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2027. Moore struggled through a core muscle injury last season that limited him to only six games, and he has not recorded a catch since December 2023. The move adds another layer of intrigue to the roster as the 49ers continue shaping their offensive depth.

San Francisco had already dealt with WR injuries to Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins, and now they have brought in another receiver with a history of setbacks. General manager John Lynch tried to calm the concern, telling KNBR 680-AM, “We’ll have enough guys come Week 1 to put a formidable group out there, then we’ll get some guys back throughout the course of the season. We’ll be OK there.” With the receiver room feeling like a ghost town, Christian McCaffrey has taken up a chunk of the spotlight as Russell Gage Jr is reported to miss time on the turf after spraining his MCL.

This is a developing story….

