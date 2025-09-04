Kyle Shanahan Confirms Quadruple Headache for Brock Purdy After 49ers’ Announced Roster move

“It’s, ‘Dude, you’ll get humbled really quick.’ So I just got to always remind myself of that,” Brock Purdy said after signing his $265 million contract extension. The pressure on the QB has never been higher. The 49ers’ ongoing injury woes have not made things any easier. And as per a recent update, those issues could spell further trouble for the quarterback.

The 49ers just released their Injury Report on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan’s side, the list was far from encouraging. Four key players either saw limited action or on worse, missed practice entirely. Running back Jordan James saw limited action due to a finger injury. The same can be said about wide receiver Jauan Jennings and guard Dominick Puni, who were out due to calf and knee issues, respectively. Jennings’ participation came after he missed nearly one month of practice with the team. On the other hand, another wide receiver, Jordan Watkins, did not participate at all with his nagging ankle issues. Nevertheless, Jennings is expected to be available for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. His presence could provide the much-needed boost to the team.

The WR racked up 975 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games last year. If healthy, he will team up with Ricky Pearsall to help Brock Purdy. But if his limited reps continue and he is sidelined for the game, Purdy will be forced to lean on newcomers like Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as they are now listed on the active roster. However, the issue is: both receivers are unfamiliar with Purdy’s playing style and the 49ers’ system, given that they both have come from the Chiefs to SF this year. Hence, this scenario might leave Purdy carrying much of the offensive load (like 2024). On the other hand, the rookies this year, who were supposed to provide support, will likely miss the season opener as well.

James missed weeks after he underwent surgery for his broken finger early in August. As for Watkins, he was expected to miss games for a month after his ankle sprain was deemed serious on August 9. He has missed back-to-back practices. Since he is yet to get back on the practice field, he is likely to remain unavailable for the Week 1 game against the Seahawks.

Then there’s Puni, who quickly made a name for himself last year by becoming the first rookie starter on the offensive line. He is expected to make an impact this year. Fortunately, the injury report looks a little better than Shanahan’s last comment on his team’s injuries. “It’s pretty tough. If it’s a challenge for the fans, I promise you guys, it’s a bigger challenge for me, just dealing with all this. We haven’t had the best luck this year — down probably more guys than we’ve had. It’s a tough situation. You’ve got to keep practicing because we’ve got to improve, we’ve got to be ready for the season, we’ve got to continue to get better for the season, but it does make that a huge challenge with the number of guys we’ve had down,” he said.

Earlier, Jennengs’ extended absence fueled speculation about a contract dispute, though GM John Lynch later confirmed both injury and contract factors might have played a role. Still, the earlier practice session showed no tension, with Jennings sharing hugs with Lynch and Shanahan. While Puni also looks set for Week 1, the outlook for Watkins remains grim, as he will reportedly take at least one month to return. So, as the Niners’ injury report is somewhat concerning, on the other hand, the Seahawks’ report isn’t that disappointing. Their WR Tory Horton (ankle) is back with full participation. However, four WRs from the roster, Jake Bobo, Uchenna Nwosu, Cody White, and Dareke Young, saw limited action in the practice.

Meanwhile, Purdy faces challenges of his own. In NFL writer Steven Ruiz’s rankings, he slipped slightly from No. 16 in 2024 to No. 17 entering 2025. Well, that dip followed an injury-plagued season in which Purdy shouldered more responsibility, leading to a drop in efficiency. “Purdy made some positive advancements in his second season, but he took a step or two backward in other areas. An unforgiving offensive environment is mostly to blame for that regression. We know Purdy can operate this system efficiently as long as it’s working as designed.With his comfort in the pocket steadily improving, Purdy should continue to improve as a passer.” he said.

So, Purdy won’t have Brandon Aiyuk (ACL tear) in Week 1. But he will have Christian McCaffrey back in the field and a reshaped receiver group. And while his performance will be closely scrutinized, the 49ers have also continued to make other necessary changes.

Brock Purdy’s team elevated the Super Bowl champ to the active roster

This could be good news if the strategy works out, bringing the Super Bowl to the active roster. The 49ers promoted Valdes-Scantling after creating space by releasing Russell Gage Jr. However, Gage was later re-signed to the practice squad. That move gives the team additional flexibility at the position while keeping both veterans in the building.

Valdes-Scantling brings seven years of NFL experience to San Francisco. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints. Across 106 career games with 68 starts, he’s totaled 205 receptions for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns.

And well, before the 49ers, he spent the preseason with the Seahawks, which might give the former an edge in the opener, if he plays some snaps. However, there are speculations that the team might move him to the active roster soon before Week 1. So, it remains to be seen what’s in store for him. Sure, there are injury issues. But the 49ers are also treading the path carefully to avoid making any mistakes.