Kyle Shanahan Cuts Ties With QB as Mac Jones Creates Headache For Brock Purdy & 49ers

Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe in just handing out playbooks – he rewrites careers, or sometimes, ends them. Ask Mac Jones. The guy has been drilled, reshaped, and broken back down since he arrived, sitting through film sessions where every footstep and arm angle is rewound like a busted play being dissected on Monday tape. Shanahan doesn’t just coach quarterbacks. He dissects them. And Jones needed it.

After New England and Jacksonville turned his early promise into a cautionary tale, San Francisco gave him something he hadn’t had since Alabama structure. Shanahan, Klay Kubiak, and Mick Lombardi spent three straight weeks teaching Jones the basics all over again. Footwork. Decision‑making. How to let it rip without second‑guessing. As Shanahan himself put it: “If you go through all these practices and you never throw a pick, you’re probably not getting better.” Not exactly a warm hug, but it’s the kind of honesty Jones has been craving.

Having said that, quarterback battles are rarely quiet in San Francisco. From Jimmy Garoppolo’s awkward exit to Trey Lance’s failed audition, Shanahan has never lacked drama under center. Now, just seven days into camp, the whispers are back. Brock Purdy might be the starter on paper, but Mac Jones is suddenly turning practice into an audition – and Shanahan just made a roster move that only adds to the tension.

On 4th August, the 49ers signed five veterans – DL Bradlee Anae, DL Bruce Hector, S Jaylen Mahoney, CB Fabian Moreau, and OL Isaiah Prince – to one‑year deals. To make room, Shanahan cut ties with several names, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai. It was a small move on paper, but the message was loud: roster space is tightening, and the QB room isn’t immune.

Additionally, David Lombardi posted this on X.com to rub the salt on the wounds: “With 13 players out of practice and 5 on PUP, Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers just can’t afford to carry 2 kickers and 5 QBs on the 90 right now. That’s why Greg Joseph and Tanner Mordecai got cut. Shanahan made it clear ‘kickers always know they’re competing,’ even if there’s only one on the roster. He explicitly said there’s a chance the 49ers can bring Tanner Mordecai back.”



For Mordecai, the cut ends a short stint that started in May. For Shanahan, it clears the decks for a real quarterback competition. This wasn’t just shuffling back‑end roster spots. It was a reminder that every rep matters, especially with Jones gaining momentum. Meanwhile, the defensive and depth additions – veterans like Moreau, Hector, and Anae – fit Shanahan’s pattern of stockpiling insurance. But the real headline was the QB spot, because any move there hints at larger ripple effects.

And that ripple hits hardest inside the quarterback room. Mordecai’s exit won’t change the depth chart much, but symbolically, it says Shanahan is closing ranks. He’s creating space for the duel that’s brewing: Purdy vs. Jones. One’s the starter who just signed a $265 million extension. The other is the reclamation project, suddenly looking like Shanahan’s favorite lab experiment. And that’s how you end up with a ‘headache’ in Santa Clara.

From backup to headache: Mac Jones ups the pressure

That comes as Mac Jones keeps stacking mistake‑free reps. His 11‑of‑13 showing on July 29 drew praise from staffers impressed with his steady control of Shanahan’s scheme. Purdy, meanwhile, left practice July 25 for personal reasons, and Jones took every first‑team snap. He threw one interception, but the bigger story was that he ran the offense with confidence.

Jones has always been more surgeon than street‑baller. In New England, that made him predictable. In Jacksonville, it made him forgettable. But in Shanahan’s system – where precision matters more than highlight reels – his boring consistency suddenly looks valuable. He’s not dazzling teammates with side‑arm throws, but he’s also not giving the ball away. And for a coach who preaches rhythm and execution, that’s enough to turn a backup into a legitimate threat.

So, while Tanner Mordecai packs his bags, the bigger headache belongs to Purdy. Shanahan may insist he has ‘his guy,’ but Jones isn’t going away. Not in a system that rewards precision over flash. Not with the coaching staff investing real time into rewiring him. And certainly not with every rep he takes in practice, making the QB room just a little more uncomfortable.