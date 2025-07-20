Kyle Shanahan Doesn’t Trust George Kittle Enough Despite Jauan Jennings’ Problems, says 49ers Insider

Kyle Shanahan “avoids Kittle after plays” but not out of disrespect. The 49ers coach once joked that George Kittle’s post-play energy was so wild, he told Trey Lance to steer clear, too. “He will not change how he hits people,” Shanahan said, half-laughing, half-serious, calling Kittle “an injury waiting to happen” even for teammates to Wednesday reporters. That fiery, unfiltered intensity? It’s part of what makes Kittle special. That same passion that recently earned Kittle the No. 9 spot on Pro Football Focus’ list of the NFL’s best players.

That energy isn’t just show; it’s matched by years of consistent production. Since his record-setting 1,377-yard season in 2018, he’s remained an important player on the team. In 2023, he logged 1,020 yards and six touchdowns and followed it up in 2024 with 1106 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s not just piling up stats—he’s doing it with efficiency and toughness. A six-time Pro Bowler and 2019 First-Team All-Pro, Kittle consistently ranks among the league’s best at his position. Year after year, he has proved he’s dependable, but despite that, there’s still doubt.

Despite the numbers, Shanahan hasn’t always shown the trust in Kittle where it matters most—his usage in the offense. As 49ers insider Grant Cohn put it, “Shanahan seems to like to use George Kittle as a decoy, or maybe he just forgets about the tight end from time to time.” The coach’s past as a college wide receiver seems to shape his preferences. “He likes to feature wide receivers in the passing game,” Cohn added. And that philosophy might backfire this season.

Right now, their wide receiver room is running on fumes. “Deebo Samuel is gone; Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson most likely will miss the beginning of the regular season,” Cohn noted. Ricky Pearsall is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Jauan Jennings may hold out. In short, sidelining Kittle isn’t just questionable, it’s risky, because “Kittle is the 49ers’ best receiver by far. It’s not close.” And perhaps most pointedly: “For once, Shanahan needs to get out of Kittle’s way and let him carry the offense.”

To highlight just how underutilized Kittle might be, Grant drew a comparison to Travis Kelce to showcase the true value of his talent. Kittle hasn’t led the 49ers in targets since 2019, when he got 107. Meanwhile, Travis hasn’t dipped below 100 targets in a season since 2014 and typically sees 130 to 150 passes a year. “That’s how other teams would use Kittle if they had him,” Grant noted, because the difference isn’t talent—it’s usage. Shanahan might not trust Kittle like Kansas City trusts Kelce, and that reluctance to fully lean on proven veterans isn’t isolated. One clear example? Jauan Jennings—another player delivering like a star but still fighting for recognition.

Shanahan’s trust issues don’t stop with George Kittle

Jauan Jennings isn’t asking for respect—he’s demanding it, and with good reason. In 2024, after Brandon Aiyuk’s ACL and MCL tear and major roster shakeups, Jennings stepped up with 77 catches, 975 yards, and six touchdowns—a clear WR1 performance. Yet despite outproducing higher-paid receivers, he’ll earn just $7.5 million in 2025. At 28, Jennings isn’t waiting around to become another underpaid veteran. He’s pushing for a deal that reflects his breakout year, just like Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk did before him.

It’s not just the numbers. Jennings has become the emotional core of Kyle Shanahan’s offense—unshakable and always dependable. Shanahan once said, “I think Jauan was born this confident… That’s why he’s been so important to us over the years.” His 11-catch, 175-yard, 3-touchdown stats with the Rams in 2024 weren’t just luck; neither was his Super Bowl magic. Whether throwing or catching touchdowns, his impact goes beyond the box score.

And the 49ers know what they have—and they’re not letting go just yet. “Several teams have called about Jennings, but the 49ers have no interest in moving him,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. David Lombardi echoed that, saying Jennings brings traits “not easily replaceable,” especially with Aiyuk’s injury rehab and Demarcus Robinson possibly facing suspension. Still, the bigger question lingers: can Shanahan afford to keep sidelining the very players who keep saving his offense? Sooner or later, trust won’t be optional—it’ll be the only thing that keeps this team afloat.