Kyle Shanahan Finally Learns Real Reason Behind Injury Struggles as 49ers Lose 7 Players Against Raiders

Kyle Shanahan usually keeps his stars wrapped in bubble wrap for the preseason. A joint practice, then a weekend off. That’s been the formula. But against the Raiders, he may need to break the rule. Injuries have thinned out the depth chart to the point where holding everyone back isn’t really an option. Even Shanahan admitted, “I’d like Brock to play, we’ll see how it goes… There’s not a lot of, especially on the defense, healthy starters as it is.”

That’s the tricky balance for the 49ers. Protect the core, or risk them in August because the backups just aren’t there. Big names like Trent Williams are already being preserved with “36-year-old rules.” But the rest might not have that luxury. The joint practice in Vegas was supposed to be a controlled warm-up. Instead, it exposed how stretched this roster really is heading into week 2 of the preseason.

In just a few weeks of camp, the Niners have seen eight defensive linemen sidelined at various points. Depth has been shuffled so aggressively that Spencer Burford, a guard by trade, lined up at left tackle on Thursday (Aug. 14). Other than Burford, Isaac Alarcon, Austen Pleasants, and Isaiah Prince are their only options. The injuries piling up along the depth chart are only making matters worse.

So, naturally, the fans have questions. Why are the 49ers facing so many injuries on a spree? SI’s 49ers beat writer Grant Cohn may have a valid reason behind it. Cohn pointed to San Francisco’s shorter practice format as a possible factor in the uptick of setbacks. Shorter sessions may keep players fresher in theory. But if the coaches rush the warmup, it could leave the players more vulnerable when the intensity ramps up. It’s a tough balance. Avoid overworking stars before the season. But also give them enough conditioning to withstand the grind. However, the highlighted words are in theory.

Cohn wrote on X, “One reason the 49ers have so many injuries in camp is that their practices are short — generally only 90 minutes. As a result, their warm-up also is short. I don’t know why they’re in such a rush. Other teams practice for 2 and a half hours a day.” It’s a pointed observation that touches on a long-standing criticism of Kyle Shanahan’s camp structure.

The 49ers have been one of the most consistently banged-up rosters in the offseason, and Cohn’s claim implies the issue could be tied to preparation habits rather than just bad luck. But the cause of the injuries is always a smaller part of the story; the bigger part is always the impact that follows, and the 49ers need to brace for what’s ahead.

Troubles mount for Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers lose seven men against the Raiders

The impact of the injuries on the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan is something to witness closely. It’s both dire and interesting at the same time. In just a matter of days, the team has received seven separate injuries across key positions, raising legitimate concerns about depth and roster stability before the season has even started. The absences were glaring. Left guard Ben Bartch sat out with an elbow issue, while star pass rusher Nick Bosa was already out due to neck soreness. At one point, Shanahan even requested that one-on-one drills be scrapped entirely, a rare move that speaks volumes about the current state of affairs.

Fellow defensive end Sam Okuayinonu is dealing with a groin injury. And then, the defensive tackle rotation is battered as well. Jordan Elliott (back) and Kevin Givens (pectoral) are both out. The injury woes have not even spared the defensive line’s youth. Rookie Mykel Williams continues rehabbing a knee injury. To add to that, his fellow rookie CJ West suffered what’s believed to be a hyperextended knee on Thursday. The offensive front isn’t faring much better. Lineman Andre Dillard’s ankle injury was severe enough to land him on IR list before he even took a regular-season snap. Alas, his season is already over.

All of this leaves Shanahan facing a tricky balancing act heading into the weekend. He needs to put together a functional lineup for Saturday’s preseason matchup against Las Vegas. But every additional snap carries the risk of yet another injury that could chip away at the 49ers’ regular season hopes. What’s next? On a good day, the answer to that rhetorical question should have been: ‘Only Kyle Shanahan and Co. know’. But this ‘plague’ has left them second-guessing as well.