Kyle Shanahan Forced To Change Plans for Brock Purdy After 49ers Announce QB Signing

The injury list for the 49ers is longer than Shaquille O’Neal’s Walmart bill. While some players returned to the roster after missing time while undergoing rehab, there are still major concerns about the health of several others. The good news for the 49ers is that starting cornerback Renardo Green is back on the practice field. While this is a big boost for the team, the 49ers just don’t seem to catch a break, as they were hit with another injury that led coach Kyle Shanahan to make changes with his starters for the preseason game against the Chargers.

As per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the coach had planned to bring Brock Purdy as the starter for the preseason final game. However, he seems to have changed his mind. “Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he initially planned for Purdy and the starters to see action against the Chargers, but that he started leaning the other way after Jones’ injury,” Barrows reported. It would have given the QB a chance to get some important reps before the regular season commences. However, the latest game against the Raiders convinced Shanahan to alter his plans.

This was because of No. 2 quarterback Mac Jones, who suffered a knee sprain during the game. It was late in the second quarter when Jones went down after getting hit by two defenders on an incomplete pass. He held his left leg and looked in some serious pain. In the third quarter, he returned and led a 13-play scoring drive. He was later replaced, with Carter Bradley taking over in the fourth.

It was clear that Jones wasn’t going to see any action in the preseason final game. Still, what gives the team some hope is the possibility that he could return by Week 1 when the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks. “He should be fine for Week 1,” Shanahan said, as per the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’d like Brock to play, we’ll see how it goes… There’s not a lot of, especially on the defense, healthy starters as it is,” Shanahan said. But it seems after Jones’ injury, he had to change the tune. The bigger concern, however, is the 49ers’ ongoing battle with constant injuries.

As previously alluded to, the team has been dealing with a string of non-contact injuries lately, and it’s becoming a serious issue. One factor many have pointed out is that the 49ers don’t do static stretching, as per SI’s Grant Cohn. As he explained, Shanahan’s practices are noticeably shorter, usually about 90 minutes. Sometimes, it goes above two hours. And to fit everything in, the team often rushes through warmups. Is that really the problem? That’s up for debate, but for now, the 49ers have secured a backup for Jones in case things get tough during the regular season.

The 49ers secured Nate Sudfeld after Mac Jones’ injury, giving Kyle Shanahan more options

In light of the recent injuries, the 49ers had to somehow intervene to plug the roster gaps. And they turned to an old face in the time of crisis, adding veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld to the roster. “That’s why we brought in Nate — because I know we’re going to want at least two other guys to play besides Brock if he does go. But I’ll decide on that after these next two practices,” Shanahan said.

The veteran QB has spent the 2021 season with the team. He started out on the practice squad, and later was able to get on the active roster when Trey Lance suffered an injury. He stayed with the team before being released the following summer after Purdy outperformed him in the camp.

Across stints with four different franchises, he has completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. He last appeared in a game during the 2022 season for the Lions, as he missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL suffered in the Lions’ preseason. He was later released in Detroit’s final roster cuts before the 2024 season and did not sign with another team.

If Jones were to miss any games, Sudfeld would have the chance to be QB 2. However, this wouldn’t be as easy as it looks. He’ll be competing with Bradley for the spot. Both are expected to take the majority of the snaps in the game against the Chargers. It remains to be seen if the veteran experience offers the 49ers stability as the regular season nears.