Kyle Shanahan Forced to Pick Up NFL’s Leftovers for Brock Purdy After 49ers Lose WR to Injury

Kyle Shanahan admitted that the staggering list of injuries has overshadowed the 49ers’ preseason, and it’s a “big deal.“ At one point, the list had ballooned to 27! Even after six players returned on August 20, not a single wide receiver was among them. The depth chart felt exposed after the bruising preseason clash with the Raiders, which claimed more injuries. The rather alarming escalation had led fans to speculate with clips from a joint practice with the Broncos, pointing to poor warmups as a cause. With the draft and free agency long behind him, Shanahan may be forced to scour the league for reinforcements after injury setbacks. The issue that presents is that franchises across the league have huddled up with their favourites, and the 49ers have used up a substantial amount of their cap in locking down the league’s highest-paid QB.

According to a New York Times article, several names have surfaced as possible fits for Kyle Shanahan’s injury-riddled 49ers. The list includes Kendrick Bourne of the Patriots, Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Seahawks, Dante Pettis of the Saints, Curtis Samuel of the Bills, and Robert Woods of the Steelers. Each comes with ties, traits, or history that make them intriguing stopgaps as San Francisco stares down a precarious start to the season.

Bourne stands out immediately because of his history in San Francisco. He played four seasons with the 49ers before moving to New England, where he logged his best year in 2021 with 800 yards and five touchdowns. A reunion could see him slide into the slot, complementing Jauan Jennings and rookie Ricky Pearsall as starters on the outside. On the other hand, Valdes-Scantling offers a different profile. His deep-ball ability remains intact, shown by his 22.6-yard catch average last season. That vertical speed could bring an immediate spark. His background in systems connected to Kubiak would also allow him to transition smoothly into Shanahan’s offense.

Pettis is another familiar name, one Shanahan once admired for his sharp route running. Toughness, however, was the concern that led to his release midway through 2020. Still, his experience under Shanahan and, most recently, in a Saints system run by Kubiak could allow for a quick adjustment if called back. Samuel, meanwhile, remains an underperforming option in Buffalo. His versatility is appealing, with the ability to line up at receiver or tailback, if healthy.

Woods brings veteran steadiness. His production has dipped since his 1,134-yard season in 2019 with the Rams, but his familiarity with Shanahan’s coaching tree makes him valuable. He played under Shanahan’s lieutenant Sean McVay for five seasons and Bobby Slowik in Houston for two more. At 33, he could serve as a bridge until Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk recover completely. Shanahan admitted there is no firm timeline for Aiyuk, though, saying, “I always see them around Week 6. Which, that could mean Week 10. That could be Week 5.”

Anyway, the medical updates had just finished when yet another injury surfaced, proving how relentless this preseason storm has become.

Kyle Shanahan loses a WR who showed potential with Brock Purdy

The injury bug continues to hover over San Francisco, and this time it has claimed Jacob Cowing once again. The wideout had already been sidelined on the first day of training camp with a hamstring injury. An X update from ProFootballTalk painted the picture clearly, stating, “49ers WR Jacob Cowing out again with same hamstring injury.” For a roster already thinned by health concerns, it is another painful setback. It is only natural that rumours of further additions in the WR room have taken hold for some time.

Kyle Shanahan addressed the situation on KNBR. He confirmed that the issue is the same lingering hamstring problem that sidelined Cowing weeks ago. “Yes, it is [the hamstring],” Shanahan said on air, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He felt it yesterday, so we had to hold him back today.” Imagine the same tragedy struck twice!

Cowing originally suffered the injury on Day 1 of camp and only returned on August 11 after three weeks of rehab. His upside had been clear since last season. Remember Week 7 last year against Kansas City when Purdy connected with him on a 41-yard strike off a stop-and-go route. That chemistry gave the 49ers hope he could build something special alongside the quarterback if healthy.

Even with limited action this offseason, Cowing left an impression on both Purdy and Shanahan. In recent practices, he joined Robinson and Watkins as a standout, showing sharp effort and focus. Shanahan praised his preparation, saying, “Jacob, I thought, put in some of the most work that anyone did over the offseason. And I think it’s really transferred over into those OTA practices.” Yet as injuries continue to mount across the roster, Shanahan appears trapped in a cycle of updates that always seem to bring more setbacks than solutions.