Kyle Shanahan Forces Role Adjustment for Brock Purdy While Mac Jones Tightens Grip on 49ers Job

As the 49ers pack up for their Week 9 trip to New York, there’s finally a flicker of good news on the injury front. For the first time since Week 4, Brock Purdy’s name on the injury report comes with a different tag: questionable. And that word, in this case, feels like a small victory, especially when the head coach has a plan for him.

Kyle Shanahan made it clear what that means: Purdy’s not 100%, not even close, but he’s inching there. After weeks of limited work, he finally took some reps with the starters this week. The plan? Maybe, maybe he’ll suit up in an emergency or backup role against the Giants. Yes! Shanahan’s being careful this time.

“And then there was a chance he could re-hurt it in the game and he did and he’s been out for the last month. He’s got more reps this week, but we weren’t going to commit to all of that like we did last time. So, I think it’s easing him back more than last time,” Shanhan said.

Purdy’s been sidelined since Week 4, when he aggravated the same toe he hurt back in Week 1 against Seattle. Three straight weeks of limited practice, three weeks of watching from the sideline, it’s been a grind for Purdy, who’s obviously so wired to compete. The good sign is that he’s getting more first-team snaps this week.

In a season where the 49ers have taken injuries on the chin at nearly every position, losing Purdy for over a month has been a gut punch. Shanahan admitted what most could already see on Purdy’s face: the frustration is very much evident. “Just speaking for him, I know he is frustrated.”

“Brock is more frustrated than anyone that he can’t be out there…I think a lot of people have warned him that this is the case, so he understands it. So, it’s not just totally shocking him, but I think anytime you have something that doesn’t go away, it’s frustrating,” Shanahan added.

So while Purdy stews on the sidelines, it’s Mac Jones’ time again. It will be his fifth time this season, when he’ll appear under center, carrying the QB1 load that was never supposed to be his. And this one, against the Giants, could be his last audition before Purdy returns. And he’ll need to make sure he drops a masterclass.

Mac Jones’ last chance to make his mark

And to be fair, Jones has done a lot more than just hold the line. When Purdy went down, most fans braced for the worst. Instead, Jones gave them hope, a 3-2 record, 1,597 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and a respectable 89 per cent passer rating. Not too flashy, but steady. And steadiness was the best thing he could’ve possibly given to the Niners fans.

He’s done it all while nursing his own list of setbacks. He dealt with a sprained PCL in his left knee, an oblique strain, and just last week, a bruised knee in Houston. But even through all that, he’s a full participant in practice this week. Mind you, he’s listed on the injury report this week as well.

Let’s not kid ourselves, when Brock Purdy’s healthy, the job is his. But this game matters for Jones. If he walks into MetLife and balls out, Shanahan’s going to remember it. Because if Purdy comes back rusty, or worse, re-aggravates that toe, there can’t be hesitation about turning to Jones again. One more statement game from him could cement his standing as more than just a fill-in.

Of course, it won’t be easy. Jones will be without receiver Ricky Pearsall while both offensive linemen, Spencer Burford (knee) and Ben Bartch (ankle), remain questionable. The pocket might not be as clean as he’d like. But that’s been the story all season: nothing’s come easy for San Francisco.